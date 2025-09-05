GST 2.0 reforms to make online food orders more expensive? Know what it means for Zomato, Swiggy customers

The change follows a decision by the GST Council to bring local e-commerce delivery services under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act. This closes a loophole that had allowed these companies to avoid paying tax on delivery charges.

India’s food delivery and quick-commerce giants, such as Zomato, Swiggy, and Blinkit will now face higher costs after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that delivery fees will attract an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). The move is expected to put pressure on already thin profit margins across the industry.

The change follows a decision by the GST Council to bring local e-commerce delivery services under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act. This closes a loophole that had allowed these companies to avoid paying tax on delivery charges.

Under this rule, if a service is provided through an e-commerce operator (ECO), the operator must pay the tax, even if they are not the direct supplier. This means delivery fees will now carry an 18% GST. Previously, platforms often treated these fees as a simple pass-through to delivery workers, which meant no GST was applied.

Now, whether counted as revenue or pass-through, delivery fees will be taxed. Platforms usually raise delivery charges for late-night orders or during bad weather, which will also fall under the new tax rule.

India’s food delivery and quick-commerce giants such as Zomato, Swiggy and Blinkit will now face higher costs after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that delivery fees will attract an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST). The move is expected to put pressure on already thin profit margins across the industry.

The change follows a decision by the GST Council to bring local e-commerce delivery services under Section 9(5) of the CGST Act. This closes a loophole that had allowed these companies to avoid paying tax on delivery charges.

Under this rule, if a service is provided through an e-commerce operator (ECO), the operator must pay the tax, even if they are not the direct supplier. This means delivery fees will now carry an 18% GST. Previously, platforms often treated these fees as a simple pass-through to delivery workers, which meant no GST was applied.

Now, whether counted as revenue or pass-through, delivery fees will be taxed. On top of this, platforms usually raise delivery charges for late-night orders or during bad weather, which will also fall under the new tax rule.