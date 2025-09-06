GST 2.0: Ratan Tata's Tata Motors offers BIG savings; Nexon, Tiago, Harrier, Safari, and other models to get cheaper; check out new rates

Tata Motors confirmed that its top models, including Tata Nexon, Tata Safari, and Tata Harrier, will see a price reduction by up to Rs 1.55 - Rs 1.40 lakh. And their entry-level models, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch in the range of Rs 80000- Rs 75000. Check the new rates here:

Ahead of the festive season, Tata Motors announced a sharp price cut in passenger vehicle prices, ranging from Rs 65000 to Rs 1.55 lakh across segments. The company said the move is aimed at passing on the entire benefit of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reduction on passenger vehicles to customers, effective September 22, 2025.

According to the official press release, the company confirmed that its top models, including Tata Nexon, Tata Safari, and Tata Harrier, will see a price reduction by up to Rs 1.55 - Rs 1.40 lakh. And their entry-level models, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Punch in the range of Rs 80000- Rs 75000. Tata’s newly launched Curvv will see a price drop of up to Rs 65,000. Check model-wise new rate list here:

Top Models:

1. Tata Nexon: The Nexon will experience the steepest price drop, with a reduction of up to Rs 1.55 lakh.

2. Tata Safari: The Safari will see a price cut of up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

3. Tata Harrier: The Harrier will witness a price reduction of up to Rs 1.40 lakh

Entry-Level Models:

1. Tata Tiago: The Tiago offer affordability with a price drop of up to Rs 75,000.

2. Tata Tigor: The Tigor will see a price reduction of Rs 80,000.

3. Tata Altroz: The Altroz premium hatchback will experience a price cut of Rs 1.10 lakh.

4. Tata Punch: The Punch micro-SUV will benefit from a price reduction of Rs 85,000.

Newly Launched Model:

1. Tata Curvv: The recently launched Curvv will also see a price cut of up to Rs 65,000.



Tata Motors' Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra, appreciated the GST revision as a "progressive and timely decision." In a statement, the company said it will pass on the benefits to customers, making its cars and SUVs more accessible. The decision is expected to enable first-time buyers and accelerate the adoption of new-age mobility. Also, the price reductions are likely to boost sales and make Tata Motors' vehicles more competitive in the market since the timing is strategic, coinciding with India's peak automobile sales season around festivals like Navratri and Diwali.