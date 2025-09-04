GST 2.0: Popular cars Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio to get cheaper? Know here

GST 2.0: In a GST Council meeting held on September 4, in New Delhi, major reforms have been introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The 'next gen' GST reforms have significantly impacted the automobile sector. GST 2.0 have given a big relief to middle class people wanting to buy cars ahe

GST 2.0: In a GST Council meeting held on September 4, in New Delhi, major reforms have been introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The 'next gen' GST reforms have significantly impacted the automobile sector. GST on many petrol car, CNG, LPG car, diesel cars have been slashed down. The small and medium-sized cars have been placed in the 18 per cent slab, while luxury cars will be taxed at a 40% rate.

GST 2.0 have given a big relief to middle class people wanting to buy cars ahead of festive season, as several popular cars will now see a price cut. So if you are planning to buy cars this festive season, here's which popular cars are getting cheaper.

Small Petrol cars up to 4m in length and up to 1200cc engine, such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Tata Nexon, Tata Punch, will benefit from the lowered rates as they are now adjusted in 18% tax slab, lowered from earlier 28%.

will benefit from the lowered rates as they are now adjusted in 18% tax slab, lowered from earlier 28%. As per ET, Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzrie have now been adjusted into the 18 per cent tax slab, down from 28 per cent. The cars' prices will now be around Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is expected to see a price drop from Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) to approximately Rs 3.81 lakh (ex-showroom), as per reports.

have now been adjusted into the 18 per cent tax slab, down from 28 per cent. The cars' prices will now be around Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, is expected to see a price drop from Rs 4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) to approximately Rs 3.81 lakh (ex-showroom), as per reports. Tata cars Nexon and Tiago will now be available at low prices. For Nexon, prices for the base model could approximately drop by Rs 80,000, while for Tiago price of Rs 5.15 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet, Kia Syros and Mahindra XUV 3XO are expected to see price drops.

will now be available at low prices. For Nexon, prices for the base model could approximately drop by Rs 80,000, while for Tiago price of Rs 5.15 lakh (ex-showroom) compared to Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom). are expected to see price drops. Most SUVs and sedans Upto 1500cc, like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Ertiga will be taxed at 40% GST, but will be cess free, benefitting customers.

will be taxed at 40% GST, but will be cess free, benefitting customers. Mahindra Thar, Mahindra Scorpio, and Toyota Innova Crystal will now be taxed at 40 per cent. While Mahindra Thar is currently taxed at 40-50%, Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Crystal are currently taxed at 50 per cent, including 28 per cent GST and 22 per cent cess.

will now be taxed at 40 per cent. While Mahindra Thar is currently taxed at 40-50%, Mahindra Scorpio and Toyota Innova Crystal are currently taxed at 50 per cent, including 28 per cent GST and 22 per cent cess. Luxury cars will still have a compensation cess of 20-22% over and above 28% GST, and will be taxed for 40%.

GST on Automobile sector

GST on petrol and petrol-hybrid cars, as well as LPG and CNG variants not exceeding 1200 cc engine capacity and 4000 mm length, has been slashed from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Diesel and diesel-hybrid cars with engine capacity not exceeding 1500 cc and 4000 mm in length will also see their rates come down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

Three-wheeled vehicles, motorcycles with engine capacity up to 350 cc, and motor vehicles used for the transport of goods will similarly move from the 28 per cent bracket to 18 per cent.

ALSO READ: GST 2.0 brings BIG relief to automobile sector, reeling under Trump tariffs, know how much you will have to pay now...