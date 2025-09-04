GST 2.0: Booking hotel or flight? Here’s how GST reforms could affect your bill

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor’s Go-To Morning Drink Revealed: Alia Bhatt-approved vegan matcha recipe to try at home

Salman Khan opens up on why he doesn't eat beef: 'Meri khudki maa...'

Punjab floods: At least 37 dead due to heavy rainfalls, Gurdaspur village worst hit, evacuation begins, watch

Sin Goods Under GST: What falls in 40% tax slab? Check rates for tobacco, pan masala, cigarettes

Rishi Kapoor birth anniversary: 7 iconic roles of the legendary actor in Bollywood films, from Bobby to Kapoor & Sons

Shikhar Dhawan summoned by ED in illegal betting app case, here's what we know so far

Russian President Putin invites Ukrainian President to Moscow for 'possibe meeting' amid conflict, says, if 'Zelenskyy is ready, he can come...'

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda's dreamy Mumbai home is a blend of boho charm and rustic elegance, SEE PICS

Who is Siddharth Kerkar, mystery man spotted with Sara Tendulkar in Goa, old vacation pics go viral, watch here

Masaba Gupta sets major fitness goals with her intense workout routine in viral Instagram video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ranbir Kapoor’s Go-To Morning Drink Revealed: Alia Bhatt-approved vegan matcha recipe to try at home

Ranbir Kapoor’s Go-To Morning Drink Revealed: Alia Bhatt-approved vegan matcha r

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Salman Khan opens up on why he doesn't eat beef: 'Meri khudki maa...'

Salman Khan opens up on why he doesn't eat beef: 'Meri khudki maa...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

GST 2.0: Booking hotel or flight? Here’s how GST reforms could affect your bill

In a GST council meeting on September 3, Wednesday, significant reforms have been introduced. But what about 'indirect taxes' on your dining, hotel bookings and air tickets? Are they getting cheaper or expensive? Let's break it down.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

GST 2.0: Booking hotel or flight? Here’s how GST reforms could affect your bill
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a GST council meeting on September 3, Wednesday, significant reforms have been introduced. The four slabs of GST structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28% is now being replaced to just two slabs, 5% and 18%. Moreover, 'sin tax' of 40% rate has been created for luxury goods, tabacco goods and liquor. While grocery items, dairy products are getting cheaper, other goods liquor and luxury items are getting expensive. But what about 'indirect taxes' on your dining, hotel bookings and air tickets? Let's break it down.

Hotel bookings

In the reforms, rooms under Rs 1,000/night will remains tax-free. While, GST has been slashed down from 12% with input tax credit (ITC) claims to 5% without ITC.  Now, Rs 7,500/night hotel room are now taxed at 12%, down from 18%, while premium hotels above Rs 7,500 continue at 18%.

Flight tickets

The GST reforms, effective from Septemebr 22, has given a big relief to economy class passengers, as now th taxes have been slashed from 12% to 5%, while business class falls to 12% from 18%. Ahead of festive season, the ticket prices will fall significantly, which means lower travel budget. However luxury will be on the expensive side, GST Council has raised taxes on premium travels including yachts and private jets. Private jets and helicopters operated outside scheduled commercial services were earlier taxed at 28% GST plus a 3% Compensation Cess, an effective rate of 31%. However as 'sin taxes' have been imposed on luxury items, these services will now fall under a flat 40% GST slab. This will increase the cost of acquisition and import for charter operators and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Restaurants

The GST council have movd every food items under the 5% GST slab. This means food gets cheaper in your kitchen and your restaurant bills will also get cheaper. As per reports, this slash down on food items means family that spent an average of Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 a month will now save Rs 200-400 a month. GST 2.0 will make daily meals a cheaper and more affordable option in India. 

Healthcare

GST council have provided a big relief to healthcare sector. Cancer and rare-disease treatments, 33 life-saving drugs are now GST-free. Other medicines, diagnostic kits, thermometers and medical devices fall into the 5% bracket, down from 12–18%. The big reforms is that life and health insurance premiums have also been exempted from GST entirely. Now, a middle-class family paying Rs 3,000 a month on premiums and medicines could save Rs 250–300 monthly.

ALSO READ: GST Next Gen Reforms: Dairy products, medicines, liquor, cigarettes- What’s cheaper, what’s expensive, check full list here

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking about pregnancy, watch: ‘Don’t disrespect me’
Cardi B loses cool outside LA court, throws marker at paparazzi for asking a
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn send prayers to flood victims: 'The spirit of Punjab shall never break'
Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh send prayers to flood victims
SHOCKING: Viral video shows a careless biker miraculously escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on - WATCH
Viral video shows a biker narrowly escapes DEATH after hitting a bus head-on
Heavy Rain: Orange alert issued for next four days in THIS state - View the full IMD weather report HERE
Orange alert issued for next 4 days in THIS state - View the IMD weather report
Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, check diversions, restrictions
Delhi traffic advisory: Traffic movement heavily affected on Outer Ring Road, ch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE