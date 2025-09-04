GST 2.0: Booking hotel or flight? Here’s how GST reforms could affect your bill

In a GST council meeting on September 3, Wednesday, significant reforms have been introduced. But what about 'indirect taxes' on your dining, hotel bookings and air tickets? Are they getting cheaper or expensive? Let's break it down.

In a GST council meeting on September 3, Wednesday, significant reforms have been introduced. The four slabs of GST structure of 5, 12, 18 and 28% is now being replaced to just two slabs, 5% and 18%. Moreover, 'sin tax' of 40% rate has been created for luxury goods, tabacco goods and liquor. While grocery items, dairy products are getting cheaper, other goods liquor and luxury items are getting expensive. But what about 'indirect taxes' on your dining, hotel bookings and air tickets? Let's break it down.

Hotel bookings

In the reforms, rooms under Rs 1,000/night will remains tax-free. While, GST has been slashed down from 12% with input tax credit (ITC) claims to 5% without ITC. Now, Rs 7,500/night hotel room are now taxed at 12%, down from 18%, while premium hotels above Rs 7,500 continue at 18%.

Flight tickets

The GST reforms, effective from Septemebr 22, has given a big relief to economy class passengers, as now th taxes have been slashed from 12% to 5%, while business class falls to 12% from 18%. Ahead of festive season, the ticket prices will fall significantly, which means lower travel budget. However luxury will be on the expensive side, GST Council has raised taxes on premium travels including yachts and private jets. Private jets and helicopters operated outside scheduled commercial services were earlier taxed at 28% GST plus a 3% Compensation Cess, an effective rate of 31%. However as 'sin taxes' have been imposed on luxury items, these services will now fall under a flat 40% GST slab. This will increase the cost of acquisition and import for charter operators and ultra-high net worth individuals.

Restaurants

The GST council have movd every food items under the 5% GST slab. This means food gets cheaper in your kitchen and your restaurant bills will also get cheaper. As per reports, this slash down on food items means family that spent an average of Rs 3,000-Rs 4,000 a month will now save Rs 200-400 a month. GST 2.0 will make daily meals a cheaper and more affordable option in India.

Healthcare

GST council have provided a big relief to healthcare sector. Cancer and rare-disease treatments, 33 life-saving drugs are now GST-free. Other medicines, diagnostic kits, thermometers and medical devices fall into the 5% bracket, down from 12–18%. The big reforms is that life and health insurance premiums have also been exempted from GST entirely. Now, a middle-class family paying Rs 3,000 a month on premiums and medicines could save Rs 250–300 monthly.