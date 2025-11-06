Groww IPO fully subscribed on Day 2: Retail leads demand by...; check GMP, other details

Groww IPO: Billionbrains Garage Ventures's Rs 6,632 crore IPO would conclude on Friday.

Groww IPO: The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, got fully subscribed on the second day of share sale on Thursday, November 6. The company on Monday garnered a little over Rs 2,984 crore from anchor investors. The company's Rs 6,632 crore IPO would conclude on Friday.

Groww IPO Day 2

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) received 4.59 times the subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) got subscribed 1.83 times. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 20 per cent subscription.

QIBs: 0.20 times

NIIs: 1.83 times

Retail: 4.59 times

Groww IPO Price Band

The firm has fixed a price band of Rs 95-100 per share for its IPO, targeting a valuation of over Rs 61,700 crore.

Groww IPO GMP today

Groww IPO is trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 14.75. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 100 per share, the estimated listing price is around Rs 114.75. This suggests an expected listing gain of approximately 14.75 per cent per share over the issue price.

Groww IPO Key Dates

Open Date: 04 Nov, 2025

Close Date: 07 Nov, 2025

Allotment Date: 10 Nov, 2025

Listing Date: 12 Nov, 2025

Groww IPO: Issue Structure

The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,572.30 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 6,632 crore. Of the fresh issuance, Rs 225 crore will be used for brand building and performance marketing activities, and RS 205 crore will be invested in Groww Creditserv Technology Pvt Ltd (GCS), the NBFC arm, to augment its capital base.

Additionally, Rs 167.5 crore will be infused into Groww Invest Tech Pvt Ltd (GIT) to fund its margin trading facility business, while Rs 152.5 crore has been earmarked to strengthen cloud infrastructure. The balance will be utilised for funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures

Billionbrains Garage Ventures is the parent company of Groww, which gives brokerage services, including stocks and derivatives. The company’s products include Mutual Funds, MTF, Credit, and Groww AMC. As of June 2025, the company had 1,415 employees. Groww is a direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides multiple financial products and services.