BUSINESS

Groww IPO draws 57% subscription so far; check GMP, allotment, listing date here

The Retail Individual Investors (RII) was fully subscribed at 1.91 times. Check more details below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 03:48 PM IST

Groww IPO draws 57% subscription so far; check GMP, allotment, listing date here
    Groww IPO news: Groww has launched its Rs 6,632.3 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) for public subscription on November 4, 2025. The three-day bidding window will remain open till Friday, November 7. Ahead of the IPO opening, the company has raised Rs 2985 crore from anchor investors on November 3, 2025.

    Groww IPO: Issue Structure

    The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,572.30 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 6,632 crore.

    Groww IPO IPO Subscription Status, GMP - Day 1

    The Groww IPO on Day 1 of bidding was subscribed 0.57 times in total. The Retail Individual Investors (RII) was fully subscribed at 1.91 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion was subscribed 0.59 times, while the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment recorded a response at 0.10 times. Day 2 of the bidding process will continue on Nov 6.

    1. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) - 0.10x
    2. Non-Institutional Investor (NII) - 0.59x
    3. Retail Individual Investor (RII) - 1.91x
    4. Total - 0.57x

    Groww IPO Price Band

    The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 thereafter. This means retail investors will need a minimum investment of Rs 15,000 to bid for one lot at the upper price limit.

    Groww IPO: Allotment and listing date

    The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Monday, November 10. Refunds are likely to begin the next day, on Tuesday, November 11, with shares credited to demat accounts on the same day. The Groww stock is expected to list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, November 12.

    About Billionbrains Garage Ventures

    Billionbrains Garage Ventures is the parent company of Groww, which gives brokerage services, including stocks and derivatives. The company’s products include Mutual Funds, MTF, Credit, and Groww AMC. As of June 2025, the company had 1,415 employees. Groww is a direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides multiple financial products and services.

