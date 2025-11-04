Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Groww IPO: The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share.

Groww IPO news: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, opened on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. It garnered 54 per cent subscription on the first day. Retail investors' quota got fully subscribed by 1.83 times, while the category meant for non-institutional investors received 54 per cent subscription.

Groww IPO Price Band

The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 thereafter. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,572.30 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 6,632 crore.

Groww IPO subscription status

The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures has been subscribed 54 per cent at 4.24 pm on November 4, 2025.

Qualified Institutional Buyers(QIBs): 0.10 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 0.54 times Retail Individual Investors(RIIs): 1.83 times Total: 0.54 times

Groww is a direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides multiple financial products and services.