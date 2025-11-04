Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
From Hyun Bin-Son Ye Jin to Lee Min Ho-Park Min Young: Popular K-drama actors who dated their co-stars
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
BUSINESS
Groww IPO: The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share.
Groww IPO news: The initial public offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, opened on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. It garnered 54 per cent subscription on the first day. Retail investors' quota got fully subscribed by 1.83 times, while the category meant for non-institutional investors received 54 per cent subscription.
The price band for the issue has been set between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per equity share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 150 equity shares and in multiples of 150 thereafter. The offering includes a fresh issue of Rs 1,060 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 5,572.30 crore, taking the total issue size to Rs 6,632 crore.
The IPO of Billionbrains Garage Ventures has been subscribed 54 per cent at 4.24 pm on November 4, 2025.
Groww is a direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides multiple financial products and services.