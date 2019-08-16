Grooming products chasing the metrosexual man

The millennial man never had it so easy. From body scrubs, hair conditioners to face cleansers, mud masks, concealers, bronzing powders, foundations, moisturisers to lip balms and eyebrow pencils; grooming products for the metrosexual man have evolved in recent times. From uber premium to masstige brands, all are gunning behind Instagram-savvy males in the 20-40 year age bracket for whom grooming provides the ultimate rejuvenation.

A global luxury brand like Chanel recently introduced a make-up portfolio for men branded as Boy de Chanel, which includes tinted foundation in eight colours, eyebrow pencils and a matte moisturising lip balm. Premium fashion house Fenty has 40 foundation shades for men alongside a host of beauty tutorials. Other premium brands like Tom Ford, Estee Lauder, L'Oreal and Pola Orbis all have their own range of make-up lines for men. As per Allied Market Research, the global personal care market for men will reach $166 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4%. And it has evolved from having a focus around primarily shaving products and hair care to skincare, beauty and wellness and even design-focused innerwear and loungewear.

"We find that male grooming has become a recent fad, drawing in interest from a certain age group who are open to experimentation. As a professional salon brand, we have seen a hike in the number of male grooming brands and a surge in demand for these products. This target market requires exclusivity. There are numerous brands focused on women-care products. Men want brands to curate products catered towards their lifestyles as well," says celebrity make-up artist Pakkhi Pahuja, founder and director of Team Vanity Salon.

Male Centric A brand that retails grooming products with the combination of Ayurveda and aromatherapy are witnessing a 50% per annum growth To get the attention of the male consumers, everything from the product to its communication and packaging needs to engage

According to Pooja Nagdev, founder, Inatur, a brand that retails grooming products with the combination of Ayurveda and aromatherapy are witnessing a 50% per annum growth. "We are always striving to create unique organic products that are truly result-oriented and, especially, powerful for the male skin. We created a range with charcoal for men, enriched with ginger oil and lemon oil. We have also introduced a range with Argan Oil from Morocco and Monoi Oil from Tahiti. Our audience is urban men who are conscious of their looks and appearance."

Other home-grown brands of unisex grooming products like Gulnare Skincare claim that over 55% of their clientele comprises men, according to the founder Shonali Bedi. "The men's grooming market is currently at a nascent stage as compared to the women's beauty care market. However, the male consumer is getting more aware of the kind of products or services available in the market,'' says Bedi.

The market for male grooming in India is growing at a compounded annual rate (CAGR) of 15%, says data by TechSci Research, and will reach $3.3 billion by 2022.

Moreover, an emerging niche within the male grooming segment is the segment of premium innerwear and loungewear. Experts say millennial men today look for the aesthetics in terms of product design, colours and fabric. "Comfort and fit are a given for innerwear. But our idea is to bring the fashion, design and fun quotient to this segment," says Yogesh Kabra, founder of XYXX, a premium men's innerwear brand. Kabra explains that their target consumers are demanding greater variety and design. "We plan to strengthen our product portfolio by adding 50% newer styles by 2020 in the innerwear category and increase our portfolio in the loungewear and sleepwear category as well."

Experts say although consumers are value-conscious and price-sensitive, having the right product mix with innovative products can enhance sales. "The market is fragmented and strategic distribution is the key to capture the market. To get the attention of the male consumers, everything from the product to its communication and packaging needs to engage the target audience in a way that is simplistic, impactful and provides a solution to a need. The sentiment of affordability and how the product can be an enabler in upgrading him is the biggest driving force," adds Kabra.