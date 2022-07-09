Grofers, BharatPe, Third Unicorn: All we need to know about Ashneer Grover's ventures

File Photo

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover gained massive popularity across social media platforms after his stint on Sony Liv's reality show – Shark Tank India'. The businessman is now set to incorporate a new firm with wife Madhuri Jain. The new firm is being called as Third Unicorn Private Limited.

While celebrating his birthday on June 14, the BharatPe co-founder tweeted, "Today is my 40th birthday. Some will argue that I've lived a complete life and seen more things than most. Value was created for future generations”.

Giving a slight hint about his future company’s name, Grover said, "It's time to shake up another industry. The Third Unicorn has arrived”.

As per Tofler data, Grover and his wife are directors of the Third Unicorn which has been founded on July 6. The new firm has a total paid-up capital of Rs 10 lakh and an authorised share capital of Rs 20 lakh.

Grover was earlier the MD and co-founder of a fintech firm – BharatPe and was forced to leave the firm abruptly following charges of financial irregularities.

According to Grover and his wife Madhuri, his dismissal from the fintech firm was not justified and they blamed CEO Suhail Sameer and Chairman Rajnish Kumar for the whole chaos.

Prior to BharatPe, Grover was affiliated to Grofers, which is now popularly known as Blinkit.

Both Grofers and BharatPe were a part of the unicorn club and the mention of the ‘Third Unicorn’ hints at another great firm.