Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch

A young woman in Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati, was allegedly burnt alive by husband and in-laws. Police arrested her husband (Vipin Bhati), but he was shot on leg after he tried to escape police custody. What did Vipin Bhati said?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

Greater Noida dowry case: Main accused makes SHOCKING claims over allegedly killing wife, says, 'she died.., fights are normal...', watch
A woman in Greater Noida, Nikki Bhati, 28, was allegedly burnt alive by husband and in-laws. Police arrested her husband, but he was shot on leg after he tried to escape police custody. This comes after Nikki's father demanded 'encounter' of the people responsible for his daughter's death.

On Saturday, the police took Vipin into custody to recover evidence, including a bottle of inflammable liquid allegedly used in the crime. However, Vipin tried to snatch a pistol from a police officer near Sirsa roundabout and attempted to flee, as per Police. In response, police opened fire, injuring him in the leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment on Sunday.

Vipin Bhati says, 'Nikki died on her own'

Talking to Media, Nikki's husband Vipin Bhati has now made a shocking claim after he was shot in leg. While on his hospital bed, he said, 'I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights. It is very common.'

Videos of  Nikki being beaten and dragged by hair, where she was crying for help is making rounds on the internet. In another video, she was shown limping at stairs with her body set on fire. In another heartbreaking video, Nikki and Vipin's six-year-old son can be heard saying,  'Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di. (they poured something on my mother, slapped her and set her ablaze using a lighter).'

Kanchan, Nikki's elder sister made the videos for evidence and have lodged an FIR against the in-laws. Both sisters were married into the same family in 2016.  According to her, Nikki's in-laws allegedly harassed her for more dowry, despite giving them Scorpio (SUV car), bullet motorcycle. Vipin was unemployed and addicted to alcohol, and demanded 36 lakhs and other valuables. Kanchan accused that they assaulted her sister after Nikki refused to meet the demands. 

"That same evening, they brutally assaulted my sister in front of me and the children. They then threw some liquid on her and set her ablaze in front of my eyes. I tried to save her, but I could not. Someone took her to the hospital. I don't know who. I had fallen unconscious... I want justice. I want my in-laws to suffer the way they made my sister suffer," she added.

ALSO READ: Greater Noida Horror: Woman set ablaze over dowry, husband arrested; son reveals, 'They slapped her before setting her on fire using...'

