Great works are performed not by strength, but perseverance: Indal Maurya

Mr. Indal Maurya, a down-to-earth person lead his company towards the heights of fortuitous. Once a middle class boy achieved sky high success. At present, he is the director of 3 companies. Being from civil sector, he is an engineer and belonged Azamgarh District in Uttar Pradesh.

Indal Maurya did not let his mind divert from the distraction and utilized his comprehension and skills in his field and made a company Leelawati. His company mainly works in big private tenders and government tenders. After having B. Tech degree in Civil Engineering, his dynamic, zestful and innovative traits led him towards establishing his own construction company, Leelawati Contracts Pvt. Ltd. . His company works in the construction of buildings, interiors, room design etc. Being Totally faithful, he gave his sixteen years of work in his company. Not only this, but he also led the foundation of one more section of his company which is Leelawati Vyanjan pvt. Ltd. He established this section in the capital and its near region. The company is used to participate in different government tenders and is well known to provide quality construction works in different segments. By giving employment to many people in his company, he secured the future of many and gave a new direction to their lives.

Being a new-cummer in this field his continuous efforts and experience will also provide a way to this business.

Being a aware member of the society he helped so many people. Indal Maurya economically helped the weaker section of girls to get married at a mass level.

When the world was struggling with COVID-19, he formed a group for that time which made a huge help. The group was focused on arranging hospital beds, food stuffs, oxygen cylinders, and proper medication along with various helpline to ensure required facilities and services. He presented a great example of humanity in front of everyone by his works.

He, with a learning objective, took ownership, took chances and did not quite. During the pandemic when people were losing jobs and searching for a source of income, he came in the front and anchored food stalls to fill those empty stomachs. He donates at various places for needy people.

In Mr. Indal Maurya's words, “instead of only higher studies, if we teach ethical and moral values along with studies to our children then only we can prepare one of the successful people for our next generation."

As a better human being and entrepreneur the personal nature and the professional intelligence of Mr Indal Maurya inspires the youth to care about the all sections and people of society, we should always be hungry for success, have a constant craving to achieve miraculous success.

Mr. Indal Maurya says, "There is no religion greater than humanity. Parents should pay sufficient attention to the overall development of their children. People are saving money for their children, but they should provide them good education and moral values. If their child gets this, they do not need to worry about their future."

(Sponsored feature)