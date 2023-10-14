Govt reverses decision on laptop, tablets import restrictions; know why and what it means

India retracts the laptop import ban and opts for strict monitoring to oversee inflow, addressing industry concerns.

Laptop import ban lifted: The central government has reconsidered its previous decision to ban laptop imports. Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal clarified that India will not impose a ban on laptop imports. The initial announcement in August 2023 to ban laptop imports had faced widespread criticism.

In a press conference unveiling trade data, Sunil Barthwal assured that there will be no ban on laptops and computers in India. Instead, the government will intensively monitor the import consignments from various importers. The earlier decision in August suggested putting laptops, tablets, and computers under a licensing system starting November 1. Sunil Barthwal explained, "Our standpoint is that there isn't an outright restriction on laptops. We are emphasizing strict monitoring of laptop imports to keep a close eye on the inflow. This monitoring is unrelated to sanctions."

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi mentioned that the import management system would be operational from November 1. He added that work in this regard is progressing and is expected to be completed before October 30. The initial import ban in August aimed to promote domestic manufacturing and reduce imports, especially from countries like China.

Following the government's order, the IT hardware industry expressed concerns and urged the government to reconsider. It is estimated that India imports electronic items related to computer hardware worth about 7-8 billion dollars annually.