Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Govinda’s team breaks silence on divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja: 'Log purane mudde...'

US President Donald Trump repeats claims of preventing India-Pakistan 'nuclear war', this time wearing a...

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Launching India’s Future in Space Innovation

Animal activists hold protest at Delhi's Rohini ABC centre over alleged cruelty to stray dogs, protestors demand...

KKR's star batter Rinku Singh opens up about his love story with politician Priya Saroj: 'She liked my...'

Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers

'Bakwas hai': Sunita Ahuja's FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Govinda amid reports of court case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music: IU, Suzy, Cha Eun-woo, more

7 K-pop idols who proved their acting talent beyond music

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, schedule, more

Good news for fans, Lionel Messi to play in India for first time, know date, sch

On National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

On National Space Day, ISRO chief's BIG announcement on Chandrayaan-4

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

The Union Ministry of Transport has increased the registration renewal fee for vehicles which are older than 20 years to prevent people from keeping them. The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges
The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways increased the registration renewal fee for vehicles older than 20 years
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The Union Ministry of Transport has increased the registration renewal fee for vehicles which are older than 20 years to prevent people from keeping them. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) made an announcement through a notification, according to which, the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

    What is the renewable fee for 20 years old or more vehicles?

    For three and four-wheeler vehicles, the cost of renewal will rise from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000. For the imported two and three-wheeler vehicles, the registration certificate renewal will cost Rs 20,000, and in the case of imported vehicles with four or more wheels, the cost will be Rs 80,000.

    The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21. Earlier in October 2021, the transport ministry had raised the registration and renewal fee for motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars. In early August, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive action against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

    The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
    Chamkila, Bohemian Rhapsody, more: 5 music biopics that celebrate iconic singers
    Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know
    Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things t
    OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission and...
    OpenAI begins hiring in India, know about its local office, IndiaAI Mission
    Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'
    Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu gets married to Varunn Jain
    Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati Puja, check stoppages, schedules
    Indian Railways BIG update: 380 special trains to be operated ahead of Ganpati..
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
    OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
    National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
    From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
    On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
    5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE