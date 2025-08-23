Govt raises registration renewable fee for 29-years or more vehicles, know charges

The Union Ministry of Transport has increased the registration renewal fee for vehicles which are older than 20 years to prevent people from keeping them. The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21.

The Union Ministry of Transport has increased the registration renewal fee for vehicles which are older than 20 years to prevent people from keeping them. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) made an announcement through a notification, according to which, the renewal fee for light motor vehicles (LMVs) older than 20 years has been doubled to Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,000.

What is the renewable fee for 20 years old or more vehicles?

For three and four-wheeler vehicles, the cost of renewal will rise from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000. For the imported two and three-wheeler vehicles, the registration certificate renewal will cost Rs 20,000, and in the case of imported vehicles with four or more wheels, the cost will be Rs 80,000.

The draft amendment was issued in February and finalised on August 21. Earlier in October 2021, the transport ministry had raised the registration and renewal fee for motorcycles, three-wheelers and cars. In early August, the Supreme Court ordered authorities not to take coercive action against the owners of diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi-NCR.

The decision came after the Delhi government urged the court to consider the actual usage of vehicles rather than just their manufacturing year while implementing the end-of-life vehicle policy.