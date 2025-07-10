Govt plans to sell its stake in this Rs 586000 crore company, shares fall by...

The government currently holds a 96.5 per cent stake in the company. It had sold 3.5% through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022.

The Indian government is working on further stake sale in Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), and the disinvestment department would work out finer details of the transaction, sources said. The government currently holds a 96.5 per cent stake in LIC. It had sold 3.5% through an initial public offering (IPO) in May 2022 at a price band of Rs 902-949 a share. The share sale fetched the government around Rs 21,000 crore.

Amid the news, shares of LIC declined by 2.02 per cent on Thursday and closed at Rs 926.90. The market cap of the company stands at Rs 5.86 lakh crore as of July 10. Sources said the government has given its approval for further share sales in LIC through the OFS route, and the discussions are still in the nascent stage. "It is up to the disinvestment department to look at the market condition and conclude the stake sale," a source said. The government needs to offload another 6.5% stake in the public sector life insurer to meet the mandated 10% public shareholding requirement by May 16, 2027. The quantum of stake sale, price and timing would be decided in due course, the source added.

LIC Q4 2025

LIC reported a 38 per cent rise in its net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 2025, reaching Rs 19,013 crore. This marks a rise of 38 per cent from the Rs 13,763 crore net profit recorded during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

(With inputs from PTI)