BUSINESS
A CAG report stated that BSNL failed to enforce the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with Reliance Jio and did not bill for the additional technology used on BSNL's shared passive infrastructure.
A CAG report has revealed that the central government suffered a massive loss of Rs 1,757.56 crore as state-owned telecom firm BSNL failed to bill Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for 10 years since May 2014 as per their agreement on passive infrastructure sharing. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in a statement said that BSNL incurred a loss of Rs 38.36 crore as it failed to deduct the share of licence fee from the revenue share paid to the Telecom Infrastructure Providers (TIPs).
"BSNL failed to enforce the Master Service Agreement (MSA) with M/s. Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) and did not bill for the additional technology used on BSNL's shared passive infrastructure, resulting in loss of Rs 1,757.76 crore and penal interest thereon, between May 2014 to March 2024 to the government exchequer," CAG said. CAG also noted that there was a short billing of passive infrastructure sharing charge by BSNL. "Non-adherence to the terms and conditions laid down in the MSA with RJIL by BSNL and non-application of the escalation clause resulted in a loss of revenue of Rs 29 crore (including GST) towards infrastructure sharing charges," the statement said.
(With inputs from PTI)
READ | Forbes Billionaires List 2025 released: Elon Musk retains top spot, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani now ranked...
Vishakhapatnam SHOCKER! Man slits lover's throat, injures her daughter
ODI World Cup 2011: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli; where is every member of WC-winning squad on 14th anniversary?
Why did Tejashwi Yadav say about father Lalu Prasad Yadav, 'Kaleja wale aadmi hain...'?
Meet Kamya Mishra, who became IPS officer at 22, has resigned after 6 years due to...
Love, intimate relations and blackmail!: School principal extorts lakhs of rupees from student's father, Startling REVELATIONS here
Not Amitabh Bachchan, but this National Award-winner actor was Sanjay Gupta original choice for Kaante, one call of 'Baba' changed film's fate
DNA Verified: Old video from Bangladesh falsely shared as unrest in West Bengal's Malda
IPL 2025: CSK fangirl finally breaks silence on her viral reaction to MS Dhoni's dismissal against RR
Is it end of HAMAS? Why thousands of Palestinians protest in Gaza Strip after war against Israel?
NZ vs PAK: Mitchell Hay, Ben Sears shine as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 84 runs in 2nd ODI, take 2-0 lead
Bengaluru couples get own ‘private time’ with ‘Smooch Cabs’, inside ‘tinted windows’ they leave traffic outside chaotic
SHOCKING! Two young men captured performing stunts on auto-rickshaw, viral video sparks outrage
IPL 2025: Major setback for Mumbai Indians as Jasprit Bumrah's comeback further delayed due to THIS reason
Pakistani star Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal in trouble? MNS leader says won't let the film release: 'Some rotten mangoes...'
Govt loses Rs 17570000000 as BSNL fails to bill Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio for...
Anant Ambani chants Hanuman Chalisa while walking to Dwarka on Padyatra: 'Have faith in....'
Transforming fleet management with mobile technology: Lessons from Zebra Handheld Implementation
Aamir Khan's cousin filmmaker Mansoor Khan feels Junaid Khan should've been in Laal Singh Chaddha: 'I'd not take Kareena...'
IPL 2025: LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant involved in intense chat after defeat against PBKS; reminds fans of KL Rahul episode
Meet actor who went out of work after 2 blockbusters, had no money to pay rent, became alcoholic; started business of..., bounced back as star with...
UK tightens immigration rules, raise wages, restrict overseas recruitment, how will it hit Indians?
Shocking video shows pet dog slips under moving train after owner's risky boarding attempt, WATCH
Forbes Billionaires List 2025 released: Elon Musk retains top spot, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani now ranked...
Ratan Tata's will: Late Tata Group boss leaves Rs 10 lakh for secretary, Rs 1 crore for...; check key details
Ratan Tata's Rs 3,800 crore will: Big gift for 'millennial friend' Shantanu Naidu, set to receive...
Akash Ambani visits Tirumala Temple, performs seva and offers prayers; WATCH viral video
Did YouTuber MrBeast burn down 20 million trees? Here’s the truth
'Dirty 15': Which countries will suffer most from Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs? Is India on the list?
IPL 2025: BCCI punishes LSG bowler Digvesh Singh Rathi for controversial 'notebook' send-off to Priyansh Arya, faces multiple penalties
Kiren Rijiju blasts opposition over Waqf Amendment Bill: 'Even the building we're sitting in...'
Meet Kailash Goyal who worked full-time to support family, lived in single room, then cracked GATE with AIR 1, he is from...
Radhika Merchant's sister Anjali Merchant dazzles in satin green Vivienne Westwood gown, see pics
Sunny Deol says south Indian cinema has moved forward after learning from Bollywood: 'Our producers, directors no longer have...'
RCB vs GT, IPL 2025 Preview: Head-to-head record, stats and record at M Chinnaswamy stadium - All you need to know
Mukesh Ambani makes BIG move, teams up with BLAST to expand...
How will US Liberation Day reciprocal tariffs hit 'Dirty 15' including India? Will it cause inflation, recession in US?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs GT match 14 live on TV, online?
Much-awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway nears completion but there's one house which stands in the way!
Meet actress who trekked for 9 months from Burma to India during World War II, had no clothes; is now mother of superstar worth Rs 2,900 crore
Sholay 2 had Jr Gabbar with Jackie Chan? Ramesh Sippy's nephew wanted to turn Sholay into franchise, but...
Jaya Bachchan reveals she saw 'danger', got 'frightened' after first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan because 'he was only one who...'
How to turn Navratri wishes into free Ghibli-style images using ChatGPT and Grok: Step-by-step guide
Why West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's UK visit is important for positioning state as industrial, educational hub
Meet actor who started as chorus singer, played younger Shah Rukh Khan, the first to earn a BAFTA Award nomination, learnt classical music, he is...
Producers' association of India condemns online leak of Salman Khan's Sikandar, calls it threat to film industry
Meet Mohini Mohan Dutta, mystery heir named in Ratan Tata’s will for Rs 500 crore property, he is from…
Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Karan Johar for expensive 'high concept' comedy trilogy? Here's what we know
Chinese Foreign Ministry's big statement on 75th anniversary of India-China ties: 'Cooperative pas de deux of dragon and elephant is...'
Ranveer Singh all set to act in zombie film after Don 3? Report says this project could...
Meet cricketer who once played with Sachin Tendulkar, quit game to become actor, his name is...
What is waqf? How is Waqf Board constituted? Why has Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 sparked political, communal debate?
Sharmila Tagore breaks silence on decision to retire Pataudi Trophy: 'If BCCI does not want to remember Tiger’s legacy...'
Virat Kohli spots MS Dhoni fan at his restaurant in Bengaluru, here's what happened next at RCB party | Watch video
Meet Kapoor family's only member who worked as LIC agent, started kitchen appliance business but failed, held Guiness World Record for....; she is...
Watch: Amitabh Bachchan's reaction when Rekha enters the stage in western outfit goes viral, netizens say 'biwi aage baithi hai...'
Kajol shuts down separation rumours, pens quirky post on Ajay Devgn's 56th birthday: 'We don’t mind...'
Waqf Amendment Bill: Kiren Rijiju tables controversial bill in Lok Sabha
Delhi-NCR traffic woes to end? Noida to build 2nd Noida-Greater Noida Expressway
Meet actor who once called Aishwarya Rai 'sexiest woman', was almost married to Karisma Kapoor but their relationship ended after..
Telugu director Naga Vamsi lashes out, challenges media to ban his movie: Watch
Kunal Kamra continues no-show as police issue third summons to stand up comedian over derogatory remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde
This 224-year-old temple, was built to grant wishes to childless women, now one of richest temples with Rs 125 crore net worth, is located in...
This billionaire denied son a job at his company, asks him to..., he is...
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, got 300/300 in JEE Mains, farmer's son who studied 15 hours a day, he is from…
Michael Bay, director of the next James Bond film, has approached Ranbir Kapoor? Can he be the next 007?
12 Entrepreneurs to look out in 2025
Pune-based makeup artist shares fake accident scars for work excuses, sparks debate online: 'This is so cheap...'
Sikandar actress Rashmika Mandanna's luxurious lifestyle: Rs 8 crore bungalow, Rs 1.84 crore Range Rover Sport, Rs 66 crore net worth, charges Rs... per film
Did Shah Rukh Khan finally forgive paparazzi for sensational coverage of son Aryan Khan's arrest in 2021? Here's all you need to know
Who was Vittal Mallya, man behind success of brands like Kissan, Berger Paints, Cadbury, his biggest success came with...
Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid deletes all posts from Instagram amid India's Got Latent controversy
Top Gun, Batman star Val Kilmer passes away at 65 after long battle with cancer
This country holds largest gold reserve in world, boasts over 8000 tonnes, not Germany, China, Russia, it is...
BTS reunion 2025: HYBE CEO shares big update, says RM, V, Jimim, Jin, Jungkook, J-hope, Suga are...
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies accused of copying Arabic film Burqa City, netizens find similarities: 'Bollywood runs on...'
Salman Khan feels 'like a monkey in a zoo', says Chetan Bhagat
Meet Abhi Bansal, Ishaan Jain, Aanchal Chadha, gold medalists, IIM Ahmedabad toppers who are not IITians but have studied in...
Watch: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan recreate iconic Kajra Re dance with daughter Aaradhya, video goes viral, netizens say ‘inka toh divorce...'
TMKOC producer Asit Modi gives update on Dayaben aka Disha Vakani's return to the show: 'Itna sabar kiya hai toh...'
Norovirus outbreak in luxury cruise ship, over 200 passengers infected; know how disease spreads, its preventions here
Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha today amidst political standoff
Meet man who lost his parents, sister, later bounced back, now leads Rs 3000 crore empire, he is..
Meet woman, 70-year-old, who risked her life to save 150 people using her saree, here's why
RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy XI picks for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Meet Pranav Mistry, founder of Mukesh Ambani funded startup, urges to focus on next wave AI models, his business is...
Indian woman stuns netizens, crosses three countries in 3 seconds by...; WATCH video here
Meet actor who sold lipsticks, nail polishes on buses; Jaya Bachchan changed his life when...
Arti Singh breaks silence on pregnancy rumours after brother Krushna Abhishek's viral statement: 'Let's call it...'
Did you know Dia Mirza auctioned her bridal outfit from her first wedding with Sahil Sangha? Actress says 'I wanted to get...'
Myanmar again hit by two earthquakes after deadly tremors last week leaves over 2,000 dead
DNA TV Show: Megaquake warning in this country, after massive earthquake hit Myanmar, Thailand
L2 Empuraan box office collection day 6: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran film holds steady amid political backlash, earns Rs...
Sikandar box office collection day 3: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna film sees 30% drop after Eid, earns Rs...
Rocker who won Grammy to deadliest al Qaeda leader: Who is Iyad ag Ghali, West Africa’s biggest terrorist wanted by ICC?
Delhi Metro viral video: Woman argues with man, asks him to give up unreserved seat
Anupamaa to get new antagonist, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor to enter Rupali Ganguly show
Microsoft to replace Windows Blue Screen of Death, here's how it will look
Malaika Arora shares post on 'strong tomorrow' amid dating rumors with Kumar Sangakkara after breakup with Arjun Kapoor
Watch: Chile’s President Gabriel Boric stops during walk to ask PM Modi about Ashoka Chakra on...
Meet world’s youngest billionaire, 20-year-old who is richer than Ed Sheeran, Vin Diesel, has net worth of Rs...