Govt increases FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74%, bans import of several weapons

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the FDI limited in defence manufacturing will be hiked to 74 per cent from the current 49 per cent.

She also said that the government has decided to ban the imports of some weapons and platforms and they can only be purchased from withing the country. The move is said to be a big boost to the Make in India mission.

The minister made the announcement while presenting the fourth tranche of the COVID-19 stimulus package.

"We will notify a list of weapons/platforms for a ban on import with year-wise timelines. There will be indigenisation of imported spares," she said.

Announcing that separate budget provisioning for domestic capital procurement will be done, the minister stressed that this will reduce the huge defence import bill.

"Ordnance Factory Boards will be corporatised for better management and eventually get listed on the stock market," she said, clarifying that corporatisation is not privatisation.

"For the time-bound defence procurement process and faster decision-making, project management unit (PMU) to support contract management will be set up," she informed.

This was Sitharaman's fourth consecutive press conference in four days. The fourth tranche of the COVID-19 economic package focused on coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation sector, power distribution companies in Union Territories, space sector and atomic energy sector, she said.

Informing about the steps taken by the government recently to rescue the sluggish economy, she said that fast track investment clearance will be done through an empowered group of secretaries and a project development cell has been set up in each ministry to prepare investable projects as well as coordination with investors and central/state government.