FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said

US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions

Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said

'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war

Donald Trump vows of ‘complete destruction’, warns Iran will be ‘hit hard’, shares long post

‘Killers roaming everywhere’: Father of Delhi man killed during Holi clash demands CBI probe, alleges police negligence

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

TVK chief Vijay's wife Sangeetha seeks court permission to stay in actor's home until divorce case settles

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, rejecting to direct The Kerala Story 2

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home? ICC steps in amid Middle East conflict

When will stranded England, South Africa and West Indies players fly home?

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before T20 World Cup Final against New Zealand

Kuldeep Yadav vs Varun Chakaravarthy: Team India face big selection call before

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics

Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics

Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said

Petrol and diesel prices in the country will not rise as India’s energy stock position is doing better, said govt sources. They said India has increased 10% of its crude oil imports from sources other than the Strait of Hormuz.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST

Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said
Govt confirms petrol, diesel prices will not rise
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

According to central government sources, on Saturday, March 7, petrol and diesel prices in the country will not rise as India’s energy stock position is doing better. While speaking to ANI, the government sources said India has increased 10% of its crude oil imports from sources other than the Strait of Hormuz. 

The move comes days after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy source, responsible for about 20% of the world’s petroleum consumption. Tehran took the extreme step after the US and Israel launched strikes on it last Saturday targeting the country’s military and naval forces, and killing its major clerical leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who ruled for almost 40 years. 

As per a BBC report, almost half of India’s crude oil imports, a major portion of both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments cross the Strait of Hormuz. In 2025, India imported roughly 25 million tonnes of LNG, 14 million tonnes of which through Hormuz, positioning it among the world’s largest LNG buyers such as China, Japan, and South Korea. 

The government sources also said that other than the Strait of Hormuz, about 60% of India’s crude oil imports come from otheLr alternatives and that the import has now increased from 60% to 70%. 

They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years. Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years. 

“In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day,” government sources said.On the LPG front, the government has directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials said India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks. 

LPG from US has started coming to India since January, the sources said. Indian PSU Oil companies in November 2025 has signed a one-year contract to import around 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, refusing to direct The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond
Sudipto Sen on producing Charak, rejecting to direct The Kerala Story 2
Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said
Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Govt clarifies
US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next, understand conflict through these questions
US-Iran War Explained: How conflict started, who could join, what happens next
Suryakumar Yadav gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark: Here's what he said
SKY gives befitting reply to Santner's 'breaking billion hearts' remark
'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's 30-day Russian oil waiver over Iran war
'Never depended on permission': India on Trump's Russian oil waiver
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house ahead of T20 World Cup finals; From Italian marble flooring to personal gym and more | See pics
Step inside Jasprit Bumrah's luxurious Rs 3 crore Ahmedabad house
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement