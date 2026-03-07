Will petrol, diesel prices rise in India amid US-Iran war? Here's what government said

Petrol and diesel prices in the country will not rise as India’s energy stock position is doing better, said govt sources. They said India has increased 10% of its crude oil imports from sources other than the Strait of Hormuz.

According to central government sources, on Saturday, March 7, petrol and diesel prices in the country will not rise as India’s energy stock position is doing better. While speaking to ANI, the government sources said India has increased 10% of its crude oil imports from sources other than the Strait of Hormuz.

The move comes days after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial energy source, responsible for about 20% of the world’s petroleum consumption. Tehran took the extreme step after the US and Israel launched strikes on it last Saturday targeting the country’s military and naval forces, and killing its major clerical leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who ruled for almost 40 years.

As per a BBC report, almost half of India’s crude oil imports, a major portion of both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipments cross the Strait of Hormuz. In 2025, India imported roughly 25 million tonnes of LNG, 14 million tonnes of which through Hormuz, positioning it among the world’s largest LNG buyers such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

The government sources also said that other than the Strait of Hormuz, about 60% of India’s crude oil imports come from otheLr alternatives and that the import has now increased from 60% to 70%.

They highlighted that India has significantly diversified its crude import basket over the past few years. Since 2022, India has been importing crude oil from Russia. While Russia accounted for only 0.2 per cent of India's total crude imports in 2022, the share has risen substantially in the following years.

“In February, India imported about 20 per cent of its total crude oil imports from Russia, amounting to around 1.04 million barrels per day,” government sources said.On the LPG front, the government has directed all LPG refineries to increase production to ensure adequate availability across the country. Officials said India currently remains in a comfortable position regarding LPG stocks.

LPG from US has started coming to India since January, the sources said. Indian PSU Oil companies in November 2025 has signed a one-year contract to import around 2.2 MTPA of LPG from the US Gulf Coast for the contract year 2026.