Government to begin rollout of e-passports from 2022 – Know important features, benefits

Gone are the days of simple paper-back passports for Indians. Now, the central government is planning to issue new e-passports for all citizens to facilitate easier international travel. The e-passports will be issued from 2022, according to reports.

In an official statement by Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, he said that the Indian government will be issuing e-passports for the citizens in the financial year 2022-23.

As per ANI reports, Muraleedharan said, “The passport's critical information will be printed on its data page as well as stored in the chip. The characteristics of the document and the chip are specified in International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) document 9303.”

Here is all you need to know about the new e-passports –

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23, had announced that the e-passports in India will be rolled out soon and will enhance the travel convenience for the citizens of the country, offering more security and a streamlined verification process.

The international travel experience for Indians will now be more secure and convenient with the help of e-passports. The issuing of the new chip-based passports is expected to start by the end of this financial year, according to the government.

The new e-passports will have a chip installed in them, which can be scanned to access all the vital information about the passenger. As per reports, the passport will use radio-frequency identification (RFID) and biometrics to ascertain the identity of the individuals.

The new technology introduced in the passports will allow a smoother travel experience for all citizens, with the chip embedded in the passport containing the personal information of the traveler, such as their name, address, ID proof, and biometric details.

If the chip of the passport has been tampered with, the system will be able to detect it and the document will not be authenticated. The government has mentioned that e-passports will assist in secure biometric data and smooth passage through immigration posts globally.

The Centre has also said that the Ministry of External Affairs has entrusted the National Informatics Centre (NIC) with the technical responsibilities in the context of the issuance of e-passports.

