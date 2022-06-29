Government probe panel slams EV manufacturers over fire incidents

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has reportedly found safety system flaws in batteries of electric two-wheelers. As per a report by The Economic Times, the government panel for the probe has already shared safety recommendations with the electric vehicle manufacturers to address the flaws and it will likely release the findings for the public soon. Fire incidents in electric vehicles has been an issue in the country for a while now and has drawn flak from the consumers.

As per the report, EV manufacturers took shortcuts in order to bump up the production and meet the growing demand rather than looking into ensuring safety for the riders. The expert committee also said that the EV manufacturers offered no mechanism to identify overheating of cells and isolate failed battery cells. Previously the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) also found serious defects in the EV two-wheeler batteries.

These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs", the DRDO probe had revealed.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari also warned EV manufacturers earlier this year after numerous fire incidents. He said that if any company is found negligent in their processes, "a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered".

"We have constituted an Expert Committee to inquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," he had said.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now issued new performance standards for lithium-ion batteries to safeguard the consumers amid the rising EV fire episodes in the country.

The BIS, which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, published the "performance standards for electronic vehicle batteries" in a bid to keep a strict control over the manufacturing of EV batteries.

The new BIS standard called "IS 17855: 2022" has been designed for lithium-ion traction battery packs and systems of electrically-propelled road vehicles.

(with inputs from IANS)