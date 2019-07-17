Government approves 7 amendments to insolvency law

In a significant move, the government Wednesday cleared seven amendments to the insolvency law.

The amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) are aimed at filling a critical gap in the corporate insolvency resolution framework while at the same maximising value from the resolution process.

#Cabinet approves Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2019 pic.twitter.com/ODNyPOBU3n — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) July 17, 2019

The Cabinet has approved the changes to the Code.

The amendments would "enable the government to ensure maximisation of value of a corporate debtor as a going concern while simultaneously adhering to strict timelines," an official release said.