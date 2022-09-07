Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Government and LIC might offer to sell 60 percent stake of IDBI Bank

As of June 30, the two owned over 94 percent of IDBI Bank, of which the Centre owned 45.48 percent and LIC had 49.24 percent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Government and LIC might offer to sell 60 percent stake of IDBI Bank
Government and LIC might offer to sell 60 percent stake of IDBI Bank

CNBC-TV18 reported on September 6 that the central government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India are set to put up for sale a 60 percent share in IDBI Bank. By October, the Expression of Interest (EoI) period for the divestment process will open. 

The government and LIC may sell up to a 65 percent interest in IDBI Bank, according to a previous report. As of June 30, the two owned over 94 percent of IDBI Bank, with the Centre holding a 45.48 percent interest and LIC holding a 49.24 percent stake respectively. 

At each stage of the divestment process, the government will request due diligence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). 

Subject to the submission of a plan to reduce the share in 15 years, promoter holdings are not limited. The cap on voting rights of 26 percent does not change for the divestment, though. 

The IDBI stock was trading at Rs 43.55 a share at the time of writing, up roughly 0.46 percent. 

In 2021, the Indian government declared it would stop operating IDBI Bank. The liquidation or sale of the government's property is referred to as the disinvestment strategy. 

Governments can raise money for public needs by using the strategy of disinvestment to lighten their budgetary obligations. Asset privatisation is another option. 

The process of selling a stake in IDBI Bank has been delayed significantly and has had many ups and downs. Because of its efforts to contact potential buyers as well as bids, the government had originally intended to invite the EoI in May. However, this procedure was delayed.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: 21-year-old man, arrested under IT Act, interrogated over terror suspicion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.