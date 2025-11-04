FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and richest man in UK, passes away at 85

Gopichand Hinduja had been the chairman of the Hinduja Group since May 2023.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:39 PM IST

Gopichand Hinduja, chairman of Hinduja Group and richest man in UK, passes away at 85
Gopichand Parmanand Hinduja, the Hinduja Group Chairman, passed away at the age of 85 in London on Tuesday. He was popularly known as GP Hinduja. He had been unwell for the past few weeks and passed away in a London hospital, sources said. He is survived by his wife, Sunita, sons Sanjay and Dheeraj, and daughter, Rita. Gopichand was the richest individual in the United Kingdom (UK) for seven consecutive years, according to the UK Sunday Times Rich List.

Who was Gopichand Hinduja?

Gopichand had been the chairman of the Hinduja Group since May 2023. He took over this position after the death of his elder brother, Srichand Hinduja, in May 2023. He belonged to the second generation of the Hinduja family. Gopichand joined the family business in Mumbai in 1959. He was one of the architects of the transformation of the group from an Indo-Middle East trading operation into a multi-billion-dollar transnational conglomerate.

In 1979, he relocated to London in order to grow the export company. Gopichand graduated from Bombay’s Jai Hind College in 1959. He held an Honorary Doctorate of Law from the University of Westminster and an Honorary Doctorate of Economics from Richmond College, London.

Hinduja family business

The Hinduja family also dominates the real estate sector in London. Businesses owned by Hindujas operate in a variety of industries, including banking, lubricants, and trucks. In the 1980s, the company also bought Gulf Oil from Chevron, and in the 1990s, it opened banks in Switzerland and India.

