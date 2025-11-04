Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details
Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details
Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'
Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...
BUSINESS
The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran.
Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja passed away at the age of 85 in a London hospital on Tuesday. He was the second of the four Hinduja brothers. The eldest, Srichand Hinduja, died in 2023, while the two surviving brothers are Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja.
Before 1979, Iran was a modern, Western-friendly nation and served as the global hub for one of India’s biggest business dynasties — the Hinduja family. The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran. Over the next six decades, Tehran became the group’s global headquarters, as the Hindujas built strong trade and business ties across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.
However, in 1979, Iran underwent a major political transformation — the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Shah and established a conservative Islamic regime. The revolution brought political instability, economic uncertainty, and sweeping restrictions on foreign businesses. As the environment became increasingly difficult for international enterprises, the Hinduja family decided to relocate their global headquarters from Tehran to London.
This move turned out to be a defining moment in the group’s history. From their new base in the UK, the Hindujas expanded rapidly across continents. Today, they are among the richest families in Britain, with an estimated net worth of around £35.3 billion. The Hinduja Group now operates in 48 countries, employing more than 150,000 people worldwide.
In India, the group owns several major companies, including Ashok Leyland (automobiles) and IndusInd Bank (finance). Their diversified portfolio spans automobiles, banking, IT, media, oil and chemicals, real estate, power, and healthcare. Notable milestones include Ashok Leyland’s launch of India’s first CNG bus in 1997, the establishment of IndusInd Bank in 1994, and the creation of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) in 2000. They also acquired the Gulf Oil brand, renaming it Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.