Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Groww IPO Day 1: Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO subscribed 54% led by...; check details

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?

Lenskart IPO Day 3: Lenskart GMP falls to 14%; issue subscribed nearly...; check share allotment, listing date details

Good news for passengers! DGCA proposes changes, passengers can cancel tickets without fees within 48 hours if..., check details

Harshvardhan Rane slammed for comparing Indian women's World Cup win with his film earning Rs 100 crore: 'This disgusting man is so...'

Meet Jonathan Bailey, 2025's Sexiest Man Alive, gay actor who joins Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney in the list; popularly known for..., his net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'

Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms

Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...

The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 04:16 PM IST

Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja passed away at the age of 85 in a London hospital on Tuesday. He was the second of the four Hinduja brothers. The eldest, Srichand Hinduja, died in 2023, while the two surviving brothers are Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja.

Hinduja family and their Iranian past

Before 1979, Iran was a modern, Western-friendly nation and served as the global hub for one of India’s biggest business dynasties — the Hinduja family. The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran. Over the next six decades, Tehran became the group’s global headquarters, as the Hindujas built strong trade and business ties across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

However, in 1979, Iran underwent a major political transformation — the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Shah and established a conservative Islamic regime. The revolution brought political instability, economic uncertainty, and sweeping restrictions on foreign businesses. As the environment became increasingly difficult for international enterprises, the Hinduja family decided to relocate their global headquarters from Tehran to London.

This move turned out to be a defining moment in the group’s history. From their new base in the UK, the Hindujas expanded rapidly across continents. Today, they are among the richest families in Britain, with an estimated net worth of around £35.3 billion. The Hinduja Group now operates in 48 countries, employing more than 150,000 people worldwide.

In India, the group owns several major companies, including Ashok Leyland (automobiles) and IndusInd Bank (finance). Their diversified portfolio spans automobiles, banking, IT, media, oil and chemicals, real estate, power, and healthcare. Notable milestones include Ashok Leyland’s launch of India’s first CNG bus in 1997, the establishment of IndusInd Bank in 1994, and the creation of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) in 2000. They also acquired the Gulf Oil brand, renaming it Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Rohan Shah becomes the ambassador of Café Buddy’s Espresso, India
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic on Eid 2026: 'My whole career has been...'
Adivi Sesh breaks silence on Dacoit's box office clash with Yash's Toxic
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession battle looms
Who will lead Hinduja Group after Gopichand Hinduja’s death? Succession war...
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision in Chhattisgarh, rescue operation underway
Bilaspur Train accident: At least 6 killed in passenger-goods trains collision i
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction: Will LILPEPE Become a Top 20 Coin by 2030?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE