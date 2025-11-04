Gopichand Hinduja dies: Scion of richest Indian family in UK once ran business from Iran, shifted to London due to...

The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran.

Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand P Hinduja passed away at the age of 85 in a London hospital on Tuesday. He was the second of the four Hinduja brothers. The eldest, Srichand Hinduja, died in 2023, while the two surviving brothers are Prakash Hinduja and Ashok Hinduja.

Hinduja family and their Iranian past

Before 1979, Iran was a modern, Western-friendly nation and served as the global hub for one of India’s biggest business dynasties — the Hinduja family. The Hinduja Group was founded in 1914 by Parmanand Deepchand Hinduja, a young entrepreneur from Shikarpur (then in Sindh, now in Pakistan). In 1919, he expanded the business to Iran, setting up an office in Tehran. Over the next six decades, Tehran became the group’s global headquarters, as the Hindujas built strong trade and business ties across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

However, in 1979, Iran underwent a major political transformation — the Islamic Revolution, which overthrew the Shah and established a conservative Islamic regime. The revolution brought political instability, economic uncertainty, and sweeping restrictions on foreign businesses. As the environment became increasingly difficult for international enterprises, the Hinduja family decided to relocate their global headquarters from Tehran to London.

This move turned out to be a defining moment in the group’s history. From their new base in the UK, the Hindujas expanded rapidly across continents. Today, they are among the richest families in Britain, with an estimated net worth of around £35.3 billion. The Hinduja Group now operates in 48 countries, employing more than 150,000 people worldwide.

In India, the group owns several major companies, including Ashok Leyland (automobiles) and IndusInd Bank (finance). Their diversified portfolio spans automobiles, banking, IT, media, oil and chemicals, real estate, power, and healthcare. Notable milestones include Ashok Leyland’s launch of India’s first CNG bus in 1997, the establishment of IndusInd Bank in 1994, and the creation of Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) in 2000. They also acquired the Gulf Oil brand, renaming it Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd.