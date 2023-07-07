Google vs Amazon vs Mozilla over Rs 2200 crore: Sundar Pichai-led Android maker rues 'unreliable statements'

Google also denied the charge that it was the Android platform's policies that stymied the growth of FireOS.

The Competition Commission of India relied on unreliable and uncorroborated statements from Amazon and Mozilla that led to the hefty fines of over Rs 2000 crore, Google told the Supreme Court on Thursday. CCI imposed the fine after it found the firm guilty of exerting dominance in the Android marketplace. The US firm called Amazon and Mozilla "motivated parties" that have competing interests. It accused CCI of passing the orders to protect Amazon and enable it to compete with it. This was the first time Google took the names of the so-called competing parties and made allegations against the regulator.

It said that FireOS failed commercially due to poor user experience. It pointed out that the Fire Phone wasn't even launched in India. The company said in its petition in the court that CCI called Amazon's lack of attempt to compete in India as failure and attributed it to Google's agreements with Amazon, reported Economic Times.

Explaining the company's Android policy, it said in the petition that device manufacturers were allowed to alter designs and modify functionalities within the operating system so long as they don't negatively affect user experience and the safety of the device.

In a strongly worded petition, Google said that the only competitor that complained of forking down was Amazon. It said the company should have instead built a competing ecosystem like Apple, Windows and Android. It also said since Mozilla had competing interests, its statements shouldn't have been relied on.

It said the companies' statements were motivated by their commercial interests.

Last year, CCI imposed a fine of Rs 1337.76 crore on Google, accusing it of abusing its dominant position as Android promoter. The commission said the Android OS shouldn't force phone manufacturers to pre-install Google services. It also imposed a fine of Rs 936.44 crore for abusing its position as a dominant player vis-a-vis its Play Store policies.