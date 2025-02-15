Google has secured two offices in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, committing to a total monthly rent of Rs 4.79 crore.

Google, a multinational technology leader, operates two entities in India, the Google Cloud India Private Limited which focuses on cloud computing, data analytics, and AI solutions, and another Google India Private Limited which oversees the company's broader operations, including advertising, search, and digital initiatives. In the latest development, the tech giant has renewed the lease for these existing entities for the next five years, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining a strong presence in Mumbai’s key commercial hub. The new lease agreement is set to take effect in June this year, according to reports.

Google has secured two offices in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, committing to a total monthly rent of Rs 4.79 crore. The larger office space, spanning 1,10,980 square feet across two floors, will be occupied by Google India Private Limited at a monthly rent of Rs 3.55 crore. Google Cloud India Private Limited will take up 38,678 square feet on a single floor, incurring a monthly rent of Rs 1.24 crore, according to Square Yards.

Real estate firm Square Yards has scrutinized the lease registration documents, revealing crucial details about the agreement. As per the lease agreement, the rent will see a 15% increase after 36 months. Additionally, Google has made significant upfront payments, including a security deposit of Rs 9.64 crore for Google India Private Limited and Rs 3.13 crore for Google Cloud India Private Limited. Furthermore, the company has also paid stamp duty and registration fees, amounting to Rs 1.87 crore and Rs 30,000 for Google India Private Limited, and Rs 66.92 lakh and Rs 30,000 for Google Cloud India Private Limited, respectively.

Earlier, Google has leased a massive 649,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru's Alembic City, Whitefield, at a staggering monthly rent of Rs 4,02,38,000, which translates to a rental rate of Rs 62 per square foot.