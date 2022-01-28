Google’s employees can do ‘happy dance’ as firm announces 20 paid vacation days among other perks

The Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded the softer side of many corporate companies. Alphabet Inc’s Google has always remained a hit when it comes to taking care of its employees’ well-being.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, Google has increased the vacation days and leaves to take care of new-borns and seriously ill loved ones.

This paid time off was declared on Thursday and has rejoiced all Google employees. Hereafter, all Google employees will get a minimum of 20 paid vacation days annually. This marks a revision from the 15 vacation days that the company offered earlier.

As per Google’s Chief People Officer Fiona Cicconi, these leaves have been increased “to support our employees at every stage of their lives and that means providing extraordinary benefits.”

Besides offering extra vacation days for taking care of the new-borns and seriously ill people, Google has allowed new parents to take up to 24 weeks off.

Earlier, this leave was limited to 18 days. Also, other parents will now be entitled to 18 weeks of leave as compared to the 12 weeks that was offered earlier.

The search engine has also doubled the leaves of employees who are taking care of seriously ill patients at home as they will now be entitled to 8 weeks of leave.

Google is known for offering multiple benefits to its employees. Besides the paid leaves, it provides internet reimbursement, on-site meals and snacks, company-paid mobile phone and workplace accommodations for physical or mental health concerns. There is also a provision of taking four “work from anywhere” weeks per year.

The search engine has recently taken back its return to office deadline in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, all employees were supposed to head back to office by January 2022.

To ensure proper health of all amidst the rising number of Omicron cases, Google has released strict rules for unvaccinated employees. The company will not be paying a salary to those who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 in case they don’t submit their reasons for not getting jabbed.