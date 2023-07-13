Google Pay users can now make payments without UPI PIN: Check limit and how to activate feature

The UPI LITE feature was launched by the Reserve bank of India in September 2022 to ease the UPI transaction process and is enabled by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Google Pay has rolled out UPI LITE on its platform. UPI LITE enables users to make fast and one-click UPI transactions without needing to enter the UPI PIN. Behind the scenes, the LITE account is linked to the user’s bank account but does not rely realtime on the issuing bank’s core banking system. Due to this technical innovation by the ecosystem, UPI LITE promises higher success rates even during peak transaction hours. The UPI LITE account can be loaded with up to Rs 2000 twice a day and allows users to do instant UPI transactions up to Rs 200. Using UPI Lite, also results in a less cluttered bank passbook with fewer transaction details.

How to activate this feature on Google Pay

Google Pay app users can go to their profile page and tap on activate UPI LITE On completion of the linking process, users will be able to add funds up to Rs 2000 to their UPI LITE account, with the maximum per day limit being Rs 4000. Subject to UPI Lite balance and for transaction values less than equal to Rs 200, the UPI LITE account will be selected by default. To complete the transaction, users need to tap on “Pay PIN-Free”

The UPI LITE feature was launched by the Reserve bank of India in September 2022 to ease the UPI transaction process and is enabled by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). As of now 15 banks support UPI LITE with more banks to follow in upcoming months.