Google Nearby Share update: Now Android users can easily transfer and share files; know how

Nearby Share lets you easily and securely share files, photos or videos between nearby Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

The US-based tech giant Google has announced the introduction of numerous new features, including Nearby Share, to support users' ability to stay busy, connect with loved ones, and enjoy entertainment across devices. This is fantastic news for Android users. Users can transfer data between two phones or Chromebooks considerably more quickly using Nearby Share than they could with Bluetooth.
 
Google Nearby Share lets you easily and securely share files between nearby Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks, whether they’re photos or videos or even entire folders. 
 
You'll be able to easily transfer files between your own devices using Nearby Share in a few weeks.
 
How to use Google Nearby Share?
  1. To rapidly share files between them, simply choose Android devices that are signed into your Google account from the sharing menu.
  2. Once you have opted in, transfer files, photos or videos between devices you own are automatically accepted, even if your screen is off. 
The company said that it recently introduced a new look and updated Google workspace apps for bigger screens and now it is continuing to optimise users' favourite Google apps on tablets to make multi-tasking a breeze, starting with redesigned widgets for Google Drive and Keep.
 
“With an updated Google Drive widget, three home screen buttons now offer one-touch access to your Google Docs, Google Slides and Google Sheets files," the company said.
 
"And in Google Keep, a bigger widget and font size makes note-taking, to-do lists, and reminders easy to access," it added.
 
Many new Emoji Kitchen mashups have been added by the firm and are now accessible as Gboard stickers. The business claimed that it is expanding Google Meet's shared experiences in an effort to foster tighter relationships.
