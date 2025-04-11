According to the report, these employees worked with teams including Android software, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser.

Google has laid off hundreds of employees from its Platforms and Devices unit, according to a report by The Information. This team reportedly worked on key products like the Android operating system, Pixel phones, and the Chrome browser. The layoffs come after Google offered buyouts to employees in this unit back in January. A spokesperson from Google said the company has been trying to become more efficient since merging its Platforms and Devices teams last year. This effort included job cuts and voluntary exit offers.

“Since combining the Platforms and Devices teams last year, we’ve focused on becoming more nimble and operating more effectively. This included making some job reductions in addition to the voluntary exit program that we offered in January,” the spokesperson said, according to the report.

Google has not yet responded to a request for comment from Reuters.

This is not the first time Google has made job cuts recently. In February, Bloomberg reported that the company had laid off some employees from its cloud division. However, those cuts were limited to a few teams.

Last year, in January 2023, Google’s parent company Alphabet announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, which was about 6% of its global workforce.