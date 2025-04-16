The technology sector has seen heavy layoffs in 2025, with more than 23,500 employees laid off at 93 companies, according to Layoffs. Fyi.

Google is weighing cutting jobs in its Indian offices, including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, as the company restructures globally. Some workers could be transferred to projects with a greater emphasis on revenue generation, Business Standard said. Although Google has not formally announced the layoffs, the effect on its Indian staff is unclear.

A new wave of Google layoffs is going to affect employees in advertising, sales, and marketing functions in India, with the layoffs likely to begin next week, reports say.

A Google representative clarified that the company has been trying to get more agile and efficient following the unification of the Platforms and Devices teams. This was achieved through some job losses, in addition to the voluntary exit scheme provided in January, to enable the company to function better, according to the Information.

Google fired hundreds of staff members in its platforms and devices unit, including the groups that develop Android OS, Pixel phones, and Chrome browser, on April 10, a report by The Information quoted sources as saying.

The technology sector has seen heavy layoffs in 2025, with more than 23,500 employees laid off at 93 companies, according to Layoffs. Fyi. This is caused by firms responding to AI-induced change, streamlining operations, and re-prioritising goals. Big tech companies such as Google and Microsoft are some of those that have been affected, showing a larger industry movement towards efficiency and innovation.

Apart from Google, technology giant Microsoft is also said to be preparing for layoffs as early as May 2025, focusing on middle management to boost the proportion of technical staff, particularly engineers. Low-performing employees could be in danger of losing their jobs. Meanwhile, Meta cut about 3,600 workers (5% of its staff) in February 2025, citing performance reviews and a desire to become more efficient. But the redundancies were criticised when top executives were awarded large bonuses, raising questions about pay differentials and staff morale.