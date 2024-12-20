Sundar Pichai announced the changes during an all-hands meeting, emphasising the need for efficiency as the company faces growing competition in artificial intelligence from rivals like OpenAI

Google has once again reduced its workforce, this time targeting 10% of its management roles, including directors and vice presidents. CEO Sundar Pichai announced the changes during an all-hands meeting, emphasising the need for efficiency as the company faces growing competition in artificial intelligence from rivals like OpenAI.

According to reports, the latest round of layoffs, which occurred on Wednesday, continues Google’s efforts to streamline operations. Some managers were reassigned to individual contributor roles, but others lost their jobs entirely. This follows a larger restructuring last year that resulted in over 12,000 employees being let go. The layoffs are part of a broader strategy Pichai introduced in 2022, aiming to make Google 20% more efficient.

During the meeting, Pichai also redefined the company’s cultural principle of “Googleyness.” Once a broad term encompassing qualities that made someone a good fit for Google, it now focuses on core values such as mission-driven work, innovation, and teamwork. Pichai urged employees to stay aligned with Google’s mission, prioritise bold innovation, and maintain a collaborative, resourceful attitude.

This restructuring reflects a wider trend in the tech industry, where companies are cutting middle management roles to adapt to an AI-driven future.

Amazon has also recently taken similar steps to streamline its workforce and empower individual contributors.