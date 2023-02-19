Search icon
Google CEO Sundar Pichai wants staff to fix Bard AI chatbot, urges employees to work extra hours

The CEO of Google has a new plan to fix all the AI issues, which will need hundreds of staff members to spend extra hours poking and prodding the AI.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

Google CEO, Sundar Pichai sent an internal message this week urging staff members to devote two to four hours a week to interact with Bard, the company's Bard AI chatbot.

Thousands of Google employees are already "dogfooding" their Bard AI, according to Sundar Pichai. Google has a new plan to fix all the problems in its artificial intelligence (AI), which will involve thousands of its staff spending hours poking and prodding the underwhelming AI till it won't reflect poorly on the company when it is finally deployed, reported Business Insider. It's unclear if the request was made of Google employees worldwide.

The disclosure comes in the aftermath of some negative publicity for Google's AI unit after the Bard bot provided a factually incorrect statement last week during a commercial demo.

Google recently announced 12,000 job cuts to its global workforce, yet even without parent company Alphabet, the corporation still employs over 170,000 people worldwide. 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in a message that he would "appreciate" it if all staff "contributed in a deeper way" and put Bard under pressure for two to four hours.

In an email on Wednesday, Pichai requested that a number of employees commit a significant amount of their time this week to testing Bard, stating that "this will be a long journey for everyone, across the field."

Google apparently started "dogfooding," or internal testing, on Tuesday. According to reports, Pichai said the company had "thousands" of internal and external testers tinkering with Bard. The quality, security, and "groundedness" of the search AI are reportedly being examined by the testers, and this may have something to do with how "human" the AI-generated text replies appear. 

