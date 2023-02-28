‘I was a star performer for month…’: Google India lays off 450 employees, ex employees shares post

Google India the tech giant has fired about 450 workers from several departments. Several employees have expressed their sorrow and shared their memories of working at the software giant in response to the unexpected layoffs.

A Google India employee who was negatively affected by the layoff and was a senior associate in digital media for the company posted his experience on LinkedIn from Hyderabad.

Harsh Vijayvargiya shares an emotional lengthy post when receives an email from Google Operations Centre that he has been affected by the layoff. “I skipped a heart beat when I got a pop up email notification.”

(Also Read: EPFO: 4 ways to check EPF balance with or without UAN number)

He further shares a small note about his journey and says, “I was a proud #Googler and will always be. Thank you Rama Rao Kulkarni for this opportunity. Looking forward for a #brighterfuture opppurtinity ahead.”

“I had a very first question why me though I was star performer for month still why me ? And I see there was no answer at all !”

He shares how the layoff has affected him. “My salary is half for 2 months! My financial plannings are completely ruined ! I used to have 5 day work from office and was habitiated to enroute office daily is now at home ! I have a kid and supporting wife who are always there for me , though I was not available for them because of working hours.”

Also, the former Google employee asked LinkedIn users to recommend a better job option for him.

In a memo, CEO Sundar Pichai informed employees that the company has examined its priorities, products, and workforce, which resulted in job losses across all industries and geographies.