Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...

Google introduced the WFA policy during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering employees the flexibility to work for up to four weeks per year from locations beyond their primary office. However, the company has now tightened this policy

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 11:55 AM IST

Google Employees ALERT: Sundar Pichai's company changes 'Work from Anywhere' policy, now one day will count as...
Google has revised its "Work from Anywhere" (WFA) policy, introducing stricter rules for employees opting to work off-site. Under the new policy, even a single day spent working remotely outside an official office will now be counted as a full week deducted from their annual WFA allowance. This change is part of a broader pattern across the tech industry, with companies like Microsoft and Amazon reevaluating their work-from-office policies.

Why Google introduced WFA policy?

Sundar Pichai's company introduced the WFA policy during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering employees the flexibility to work for up to four weeks per year from locations beyond their primary office. However, the company has now tightened this policy, citing "legal and financial implications of cross-border work."

What is the new WFA policy?

According to internal records, the new policy says that "whether you (Google employee) log one WFA day or five WFA days in a given standard work week, one WFA week will be deducted from your WFA weekly balance."

Why Google is updating its WFA policy?

Google's leadership argues that this change in policy is critical for managing compliance requirements and daily operations. John Casey, Google's Vice President of Performance and Rewards, explained the rationale behind the change, saying, "WFA was meant to meet Googlers where they were during the pandemic. The policy was always intended to be taken in increments of a week and not be used as a substitute for working from home in a regular hybrid work week."

Reaction from employees

The reaction among Google employees to the new policy change has reportedly been mixed. During a recent company-wide meeting, some staff described the updated rules as "confusing." One internal query that gained traction questioned why "even one day of WFA counts as a full week" and urged the company to reconsider. Company officials responded by stressing that WFA is separate from Google's regular hybrid policy, which still allows two home-based working days per week.

Exemptions and consequences

Certain roles that require a physical presence, such as those tied to data centers, will remain exempt from the WFA framework. However, employees who fail to comply with the new rules could face disciplinary action or, in some cases, termination. As the tech industry continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how Google's new policy will impact employee morale and productivity.

