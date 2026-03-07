Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total pay hiked, now earns over Rs 6,300 crore; check details

Pichai will receive USD 84 million in restricted stock vesting monthly over three years, alongside an annual salary of USD 2 million, the report said. The tech giant also introduced new stock incentives totaling up to USD 350 million, tied to the growth of its autonomous ventures.

Google, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has raised its chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai's total potential compensation to USD 692 million (Rs 63,61,79,82,000) over the next three years, making him one of the highest-paid executives around the world, the Financial Times reported. The bulk of the package comes from performance stock units (PSUs) valued at USD 126 million, split evenly into two tranches, the report mentioned. These PSUs are linked to Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to the S&P 100, and could double to USD 252 million if performance targets are exceeded, or yield nothing if benchmarks are missed.

Pichai will receive USD 84 million in restricted stock vesting monthly over three years, alongside an annual salary of USD 2 million, the report said. The tech giant also introduced new stock incentives totaling up to USD 350 million, tied to the growth of its autonomous ventures. The Google CEO will receive USD 130 million in Waymo stock and USD 45 million in Wing Aviation shares, both capable of paying out up to 200 percent of their target value, as per the report.

Alphabet Inc's board said the incentives reflect the company's confidence in Pichai's leadership of Waymo and Wing, which it described as "tackling enormous challenges in autonomous driving and delivery" under his supervision. Since becoming CEO in 2015, Pichai has overseen a nearly sevenfold increase in Google's market capitalisation, from USD 535 billion to USD 3.6 trillion, briefly hitting USD 4 trillion in January. The Indian-born 53-year-old executive had joined Google in 2004, developing Chrome and leading Android before rising to the top role.

Earlier this week, Pichai sold 32,500 Class C shares worth roughly USD 9.8 million, and he and his wife own 1.67 million Google shares valued at USD 498 million at Friday's closing price of USD 298/share, according to reports. In comparison, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned USD 96.5 million in fiscal 2025, while Apple's Tim Cook took home USD 74.3 million.

(With inputs from news agency IANS).