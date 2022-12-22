Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s annual salary is more linked to his performance now

Sundar Pichai

Just when you thought only lesser mortals like us are dependent on our performance at work for a better appraisal, one of the most celebrated business managers has been fallen into the same category. Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, has a higher percentage of his salary linked to his performance, as per the reports.

60% of Pichai’s annual salary will now be as Performance Stock Units (PSUs) in comparison to the 43% of 2019. Google’s parent company Alphabet has apparently given its consent on the new arrangement.

Sundar Pichai has spent over 18 years at Google. He joined the company in 2004. He was also included in the board of directors of Alphabet five years ago.

One of the highest paid CEOs in the world, Pichai has been known for his innovative functioning style and pro-people approach.

