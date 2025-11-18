Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has warned that the global AI boom carries risks of “irrational exuberance” similar to the dotcom era, cautioning that no company — including Google — would be immune if the market collapses.

Warning against the artificial intelligence boom, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that if it collapses, no company would remain unscathed. Talking to the BBC, the IITian technocrat said that the current wave of AI investment was an "extraordinary moment." Acknowledging that there are "elements of irrationality" in the market, he warned of "irrational exuberance" like that experienced during the dotcom era. Expressing the confidence that Google could weather the storm, he said, "I think no company is going to be immune, including us." This is significant considering the fact that Google's parent company, Alphabet, surged on the stock market and its shares registered an increase of 60% in price. This was because the investors bet on its ability to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

Alphabet AI investment

Alphabet pledged to invest GBP 5 billion over two years for UK AI infrastructure and research. It will include a new data centre and investment in DeepMind, its London-based AI lab. Sundar Pichai also said that Google would begin training models in Britain. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer hoped that such a move would bolster the country's ambition to be the world's third AI "superpower" after the US and China. However, the Alphabet CEO also warned of the "immense" energy needs of AI and said Alphabet's net-zero targets would be delayed as it scales up computing power.

Gemini chatbot

It is important to note that since May, Google has introduced an "AI Mode" into its search using its Gemini chatbot. It aims to give users the experience of talking to an expert. Google’s consumer AI model, Gemini 3.0, is expected to launch imminently. Warning that the AI is prone to errors as of now, Pichai said, "We take pride in the amount of work we put in to give us as accurate information as possible, but the current state-of-the-art AI technology is prone to some errors."

AI boom

He said further, "We can look back at the internet right now. There was clearly a lot of excess investment, but none of us would question whether the internet was profound. I expect AI to be the same. So I think it’s both rational, and there are elements of irrationality through a moment like this."