Google CEO Sundar Pichai becomes billionaire, his net worth is no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, it is Rs...

The rise in Alphabet’s stock value has been a key factor behind the increase in Pichai’s wealth.

With a stellar earnings report this week, Alphabet Inc. achieved a new milestone, capping a sharp increase that has seen the company's market value increase by over USD 1 trillion since early 2023. Over that time, Alphabet has given investors a 120% return, according to Bloomberg, demonstrating Wall Street's renewed faith in the tech giant's AI-powered growth story.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Indian origin, has also become a billionaire as a result of this surge, which is a rare distinction for a non-founding executive. Pichai, 53, is currently valued at USD 1.1 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, primarily due to Alphabet's surge and years of consistent pay.

Following the release of the company's better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, Alphabet shares surged as much as 4.1% on Thursday. In order to finance AI infrastructure, the company also increased its estimate of capital expenditures for 2025 by USD 10 billion, to USD 85 billion.

“Our AI infrastructure investments are crucial to meeting the growth in demand for cloud customers.”

— Sundar Pichai, during Alphabet’s Q2 earnings call.

In keeping with its strong push into artificial intelligence, the corporation also reported a 16% rise in R&D investment.

Sundar Pichai's net worth

According to Bloomberg, the majority of Pichai's net worth is in cash, even if he only owns a 0.02% economic share in Alphabet, which is worth about $440 million. Over the last ten years, he has sold more than $650 million worth of Alphabet stock, which the news outlet estimates cost him over $1 billion in potential profits.

According to the report, his position would have been worth more than $2.5 billion at current levels if he had kept all of his shares.

About Sundar Pichai

Born into a middle-class family in Tamil Nadu, Sundar Pichai was raised in a two-room flat. In 1993, he was awarded a scholarship to attend Stanford University. After joining Google in 2004, worked his way up to the top job over the next decade. Prior to becoming CEO in 2015, he built the Chrome browser and assisted in leading the tech giant's Android division.