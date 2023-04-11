Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Google, Amazon layoffs: Companies struggle to layoff these employees, offers bribe to resign

The parent firm of Google, Alphabet, reportedly invited employees in France to retire willingly in exchange for competitive severance packages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Google, Amazon layoffs: Companies struggle to layoff these employees, offers bribe to resign
Representational Image

This year, big tech businesses have let go of thousands of workers, yet it seems like not enough. According to Bloomberg, while Google and Amazon have already let go of a number of staff in some places, they are having trouble doing so in Europe. In 2023 alone, 1,68,918 employees at 570 tech firms, including Google, Meta, and Amazon, received pink slips.

Why is Amazon, and Google struggling to lay off employees in European countries?
Due to the stringent labour protection rules in this region, employers like Google and Amazon find it challenging to fire employees. Some IT businesses are unable to simply fire employees in some European nations without first consulting "employee interest groups." As a result, these conversations may permanently postpone the layoffs.

What does the law state about layoffs?
The law states that before implementing layoffs, "businesses are legally compelled to consult with these councils, which involves a potentially time-consuming process of data collection, talks, and the option of appealing." 

Google is looking for assistance from these organisations in France and Germany to quickly settle the layoffs. Additionally, Amazon is letting go of probationary workers in Germany and giving them the choice to voluntarily depart.

(Also Read: Meet Kishore Biyani, Big Bazar founder; here's why Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Naveen Jindal want to buy his company)

According to the report, Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, has asked employees in France to retire willingly in exchange for competitive severance packages.

The study also reveals that Amazon is providing some senior managers with 5-8 years of experience a one-year pay severance package in exchange for their voluntary resignation. 

The company will also offer “leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and be paid out as bonuses”.

Significantly, out of its 8,000 employees, Google intends to eliminate 500 jobs in the UK. These employees will receive private severance payments. The council and the IT giant are collaborating to limit the number and kind of employees who will be covered by a voluntary departure plan. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Raveena Tandon gives royal vibes in new pics with Rasha Thadani, netizens say 'daughter is giving tough competition'
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Chiranjeevi claps muhurat shot for Rashmika Mandanna, Nithiin, Venky Kudumula's new film; see photos
Shivamogga Airport: Stunning pictures of new Karnataka airport go viral ahead of launch, see here
Sex/Life star Sarah Shahi burns the internet with her sizzling hot photos in glittery outfits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Girl with hearing impairment hears for the first time, her reaction leaves internet emotional
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.