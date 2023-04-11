Google, Amazon layoffs: Companies struggle to layoff these employees, offers bribe to resign

Representational Image

This year, big tech businesses have let go of thousands of workers, yet it seems like not enough. According to Bloomberg, while Google and Amazon have already let go of a number of staff in some places, they are having trouble doing so in Europe. In 2023 alone, 1,68,918 employees at 570 tech firms, including Google, Meta, and Amazon, received pink slips.

Why is Amazon, and Google struggling to lay off employees in European countries?

Due to the stringent labour protection rules in this region, employers like Google and Amazon find it challenging to fire employees. Some IT businesses are unable to simply fire employees in some European nations without first consulting "employee interest groups." As a result, these conversations may permanently postpone the layoffs.

What does the law state about layoffs?

The law states that before implementing layoffs, "businesses are legally compelled to consult with these councils, which involves a potentially time-consuming process of data collection, talks, and the option of appealing."

Google is looking for assistance from these organisations in France and Germany to quickly settle the layoffs. Additionally, Amazon is letting go of probationary workers in Germany and giving them the choice to voluntarily depart.

(Also Read: Meet Kishore Biyani, Big Bazar founder; here's why Gautam Adani, Mukesh Ambani, Naveen Jindal want to buy his company)

According to the report, Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, has asked employees in France to retire willingly in exchange for competitive severance packages.

The study also reveals that Amazon is providing some senior managers with 5-8 years of experience a one-year pay severance package in exchange for their voluntary resignation.

The company will also offer “leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and be paid out as bonuses”.

Significantly, out of its 8,000 employees, Google intends to eliminate 500 jobs in the UK. These employees will receive private severance payments. The council and the IT giant are collaborating to limit the number and kind of employees who will be covered by a voluntary departure plan.