Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, know how the receiver reacted

Google has accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker and forgotten to take it back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:22 AM IST

Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, know how the receiver reacted
Representational Image
Google has unintentionally transferred Rs.. 2 crore to a hacker, Sam Curry a few weeks back and forgot to ask for it back. Sam Curry used Twitter to alert Google to the mistake. He made a joke by tagging Google, saying that it was alright if Google didn't want it back.
 
“It's been a little over 3 w
eeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)”, he wrote in a tweet which was posted on his verified Twitter handle.
 
Commenting on the viral post, one user wrote, “The IRS is going to have fun with that. "Your banking records show you received $250k. You didn't report that on your taxes. What's up with that? Here's two lines on physical paper to explain: _________ _________ "
 
In the end, it turned out that his suspicion that Google had unintentionally sent him Rs 2 crore was accurate.
 
"Our team recently made a payment to the wrong party as the result of human error," a Google spokesperson told . "We appreciate that it was quickly communicated to us by the impacted partner, and we are working to correct it."
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JEE Advanced AAT 2022 Result expected soon at jeeadv.ac.in: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.