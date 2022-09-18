Google accidentally transferred Rs 2 crore to a hacker, know how the receiver reacted

Representational Image

Google has unintentionally transferred Rs.. 2 crore to a hacker, Sam Curry a few weeks back and forgot to ask for it back. Sam Curry used Twitter to alert Google to the mistake. He made a joke by tagging Google, saying that it was alright if Google didn't want it back.

“It's been a little over 3 w

eeks since Google randomly sent me $249,999 and I still haven't heard anything on the support ticket. Is there any way we could get in touch @Google? (it's OK if you don't want it back...)”, he wrote in a tweet which was posted on his verified Twitter handle.

Commenting on the viral post, one user wrote, “The IRS is going to have fun with that. "Your banking records show you received $250k. You didn't report that on your taxes. What's up with that? Here's two lines on physical paper to explain: _________ _________ "

In the end, it turned out that his suspicion that Google had unintentionally sent him Rs 2 crore was accurate.