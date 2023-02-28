Goodbye Vistara: Why Tata is discontinuing Vistara brand after merger with Air India

Vistara, which is deemed one of the most premier airline in India, will shortly discontinue all its flights after Tata Group’s merger with Air India. After the merger led by Tata, the Vistara brand of flights will fall under Air India Airlines.

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Monday said the full-service carrier post the merger of Vistara will be known as Air India, which is much more recognised outside the country as the group works on becoming a significant international aviation player.

While the resultant full-service carrier will be known as Air India, Wilson emphasised that efforts will be made to retain some of the "Vistara heritage in that new manifestation". This comes after Tata bought out Air India in the midst of constant losses of the airlines, with hopes to revamp its services as a private entity.

Why is Vistara brand being shut down?

Since taking over the loss-making Air India in January last year, Tata Group has been working on transforming the airline group and has announced that Vistara will be merged with itself, while AIX Connect, earlier known as AirAsia India, is getting integrated with Air India Express.

"The intention is to have one full-service airline and one low-cost airline in the group. The full-service airline will be an amalgam of Air India and Vistara," Wilson said. During a virtual media interaction, the CEO and MD of Air India also said there is a desire to carry forward the heritage of both Air India and Vistara, and work is going through on the form.

"Vistara has a very strong recognition in the Indian market but if you look outside the Indian market, clearly Air India is much more recognised and has a 90-year history... The future full-service carrier will be called Air India but we would like to retain and celebrate some of the Vistara heritage in that new manifestation," Wilson said.

Singapore Airlines is set to acquire a 25.1 percent stake in Air India after Tata Group announced the merger of Vistara with the formerly government airline. It is expected that the services and look of Air India will be revamped in the coming months with hopes to cut down the loss.

(With PTI inputs)

