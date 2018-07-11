Headlines

Good news: SpiceJet offers tickets at Rs 999 till July 13, details inside

After IndiGo and AirAsia, now SpiceJet offers air tickets at lowest prices. SpiceJet has extended its offer till July 13, under which it's been offering flight tickets at starting price of Rs 999. Under its Mega Monsoon Sale, flyers can book ticlets for travel period till October 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 12:52 PM IST

After IndiGo and AirAsia, now SpiceJet offers air tickets at lowest prices. SpiceJet has extended its offer till July 13, under which it's been offering flight tickets at starting price of Rs 999. Under its Mega Monsoon Sale, flyers can book ticlets for travel period till October 8. 

The flight tickets are all inclusive. Besides, customers will also get additional 20 per cent on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other Add-ons. The exclusive offer is available only on bookings made through www.spicejet.com. Flyers need to use the promo code ADDON20 to avail the discount.

"The Sale is valid from 4th July to 13th July, 2018 while the travel period is valid till 8th October, 2018", SpiceJet mentioned on its website. 

Below we have listed out the terms and conditions of the offer, as mentioned on the Spicejet website. 

The discount is applicable on one-way fares only

The said offer is applicable on bookings made across all channels
The offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookings
Fares are refundable with a nominal cancellation charge
The tickets booked under the said Sale are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustment
The inventory available under the said sale is limited and is available on a first- come, first- served basis only
Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes
This promo is applicable only on Direct Domestic flights
Black-out dates applicable


The additional 20 per cent discount will have the following terms and conditions. 


Use promo code ‘ADDON20’ to avail the Add-on offer
Under this offer, SpiceJet will provide up to 20% discount only on the Add-on product being bought. All other applicable charges/fees/taxes etc. are payable by the passenger
The booking period under this offer is from 4th July to 13th July, 2018
The offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel
This offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme/offer/discount/promotion etc
The Company reserves the right to amend/cancel/withdraw the offer at any time without any prior intimation
All other Terms of Carriage, available at http://www.spicejet.com/Tnc.aspx, shall be applicable
In the event of any discrepancy arising out of any matter connected with this offer, the Company’s decision shall be final and binding

