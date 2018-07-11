Good news: SpiceJet offers tickets at Rs 999 till July 13, details inside

After IndiGo and AirAsia, now SpiceJet offers air tickets at lowest prices. SpiceJet has extended its offer till July 13, under which it's been offering flight tickets at starting price of Rs 999. Under its Mega Monsoon Sale, flyers can book ticlets for travel period till October 8.

The flight tickets are all inclusive. Besides, customers will also get additional 20 per cent on seats, meals, SpiceMax and other Add-ons. The exclusive offer is available only on bookings made through www.spicejet.com. Flyers need to use the promo code ADDON20 to avail the discount.

"The Sale is valid from 4th July to 13th July, 2018 while the travel period is valid till 8th October, 2018", SpiceJet mentioned on its website.

Below we have listed out the terms and conditions of the offer, as mentioned on the Spicejet website.

The discount is applicable on one-way fares only



The said offer is applicable on bookings made across all channelsThe offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer and is not applicable on group bookingsFares are refundable with a nominal cancellation chargeThe tickets booked under the said Sale are changeable with a nominal fee and fare adjustmentThe inventory available under the said sale is limited and is available on a first- come, first- served basis onlyFlight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changesThis promo is applicable only on Direct Domestic flightsBlack-out dates applicable



The additional 20 per cent discount will have the following terms and conditions.



Use promo code ‘ADDON20’ to avail the Add-on offer

Under this offer, SpiceJet will provide up to 20% discount only on the Add-on product being bought. All other applicable charges/fees/taxes etc. are payable by the passenger

The booking period under this offer is from 4th July to 13th July, 2018

The offer is valid for both one-way and round-trip bookings for both domestic and international travel

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other scheme/offer/discount/promotion etc

The Company reserves the right to amend/cancel/withdraw the offer at any time without any prior intimation

All other Terms of Carriage, available at http://www.spicejet.com/Tnc.aspx, shall be applicable

In the event of any discrepancy arising out of any matter connected with this offer, the Company’s decision shall be final and binding