Good news! Now, you can get free LPG cylinder - Here's how

Paytm has come up with an exciting deal for new users who book LPG cylinders from their payment application. A huge number of Indians use the application for everyday transactions. Many use Paytm for conveniently booking their LPG cylinders.

Currently, users can book Bharat Gas exclusively via Paytm.

The payment interface is known for launching unique offers which often save user’s a lot of money.

In case you wish to know how you can avail the free LPG cylinder, here are some steps to follow:

Before booking your free LPG gas cylinder make sure you read the terms and conditions. To avail the offer, you will have to use the coupon code 'FREEGAS' before completing the payment process on the Paytm app. The company has recently improved the experience of booking a cylinder by adding investigative features that enable users to track bookings of their gas cylinders and get automated intelligent reminders for refills.

Paytm states that new users can get a flat cashback of Rs 30 on their first booking. To get this benefit, users will have to apply the "FIRSTCYLINDER" promocode while completing payment on the Paytm app.

This cashback offer is applicable on cylinder booking from all the 3 major LPG companies - Indane, HP Gas and Bharat Gas.

Users can enroll in the 'PayTm Now Pay Letter' program Paytm Postpaid and pay for cylinder booking next month as well.

How to book a free gas cylinder?

Go to the 'Book Gas Cylinder' tab.

Select gas provider.

Enter your mobile number/lpg id/consumer number

Complete payment as per your preferred mode.

The nearest gas agency will deliver the cylinder to the registered address.