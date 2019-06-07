Good news: Home, car loans get cheaper

Expect to pay lower EMIs on your home loans and car loans, now that the Reserve Bank of India cut the repo rate — the rate at which it lends to banks — by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, which is the lowest in nine years.

Thursday's move is aimed to boost a sagging economy. And, the central bank has signalled more such cuts.

After the rate slash, the third consecutive one this year, retail consumers and companies alike are expecting relief as banks get ready to bring down their lending rates. State Bank of India will take a call on its lending and deposit rates on Friday."It's our expectation that there will be higher and faster transmission. This will impact individual consumer loans, consumer durable loans and two-wheeler loans as well," said RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. "We have seen that banks have passed on only 21 basis points while we have cut rate by 75 basis points. We expect that the monetary transmission take place faster," Das added.

Banks will first have to bring down their deposit rates before bringing down the lending rates.

"The RBI policy decision to change the policy stance to 'accommodative' will simultaneously help the financial system to navigate to a lower term structure of interest rates and also accommodate growth concerns," saidRajnish Kumar, chairman, State Bank of India.

On Friday, State Bank of India's Asset Liability Committee (ALCO) will hold a meeting to take a call on its lending and deposit rates.

"Both lending and deposit rates are going to come down for the system. The timing depends on the decision taken by the respective ALCOs of banks. SBI ALCO is meeting on June 7," said a senior SBI official.However, with small savings rates between 8.50 per cent to 8.65 per cent, it will be difficult for banks to cut the deposit rates.

Latest figures from RBI show that growth of deposits is lagging behind the credit growth. While the bank credit grew at 12.71 per cent, the deposit growth was only at 10.09 per cent.

"The bank deposits rates continue to compete with small savings. With the small savings rates attractive, bank deposits will loose its market if rates rates fall further. But the lending and deposit rates are all trending downwards after the three back-to-back rate cuts by RBI," said Ashutosh Khajuria, executive director and chief financial officer, Federal Bank.