Good news for Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal as Eternal shares hit record high, market cap climbs to Rs...

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal received a piece of good news on Thursday as the market capitalisation of Eternal Ltd, which owns Zomato and Blinkit brands, surged to Rs 3.26 lakh crore on September 18. Eternal emerged as the biggest gainer among both the Sensex and Nifty firms. The development comes after a rally in the Eternal stock price. The Goyal-led company surpassed firms like Hindustan Aeronautics, Titan, Avenue Supermarts and Adani Ports in the market capitalisation chart.

Eternal market cap

Shares of Eternal climbed 2.96 per cent to settle at Rs 337.90 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the stock jumped 3.18 per cent to Rs 338.65 -- its 52-week high level. The stock has been rallying for the past four trading days, climbing 5.11 per cent. At the close of trade, the company commanded a market valuation of Rs 3,26,085.35 crore, PTI reported. Eternal stood at the 22nd rank in the chart of the top 100 companies by market capitalisation (mcap). So far this year, Eternal's stock has jumped 21.54 per cent.

Goldman Sachs reiterates its 'Buy' rating on Eternal

Global brokerage Goldman Sachs reiterated its 'Buy' rating on Eternal and raised the price target to Rs 360 from Rs 340 earlier. The brokerage wrote in its note said Blinkit's growth momentum remains robust, with its FY27 net order value (NOV) estimates now tracking 80% higher than projections made 12 months ago and 260% above expectations from 24 months ago.

