BUSINESS

Good news for Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Paytm subsidiary gets RBI approval to...

Paytm, has now received some relief from the RBI as the apex bank has approved its arm Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), which is wholly-owned by One 97 Communications Ltd, to operate as an online payment aggregator. With this, earlier restrictions on it have been removed.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 11:34 PM IST

Paytm can now operate as an online payment aggregator.

TRENDING NOW

After a long time online payment platform, Paytm, has now received some relief from the RBI as the apex bank has approved its arm Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), which is wholly-owned by One 97 Communications Ltd, to operate as an online payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007. Under the ‘in-principal’ approval, the payments company is required to adhere to the Guidelines on Regulation of Payment Aggregators and Payment Gateways, dated March 17, 2020.

What is RBI's latest order for Paytm?

Disclosing the same in a filing with the stock exchanges on August 12, the company stated, “Regarding the application filed by PPSL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of One 97 Communications, for a Payment Aggregator licence. We would like to inform you that RBI has granted ‘in-principle’ authorisation to PPSL vide its letter dated August 12, 2025, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.”

This is a good news for Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as the approval also withdraws the earlier restrictions on onboarding new merchants. Paytm was subjected to these restrictions on November 25, 2022.

What were the earlier restrictions on Paytm?

The payments company had applied for the permit in March 2020 but it could not be passed as the company was alleged with compliance issues linked with Foreign Direct Investment in the company. In November 2022, the RBI denied it payment aggregator licence, directing Paytm to again apply but with compliance under foreign direct investment (FDI) norms.

With this approval, the earlier rejections and restrictions are removed. This approval comes two weeks after Chinese tech and commerce giant Alibaba group departed the One97 Communications after selling the entire stake. After this, the company became wholly Indian. Alibaba-backed Antfin Singapore Holding Pte exited its 5.84% stake in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications, for around Rs 3,980 crore.

Last week, the fintech giant cut down its employee count heavily in FY25. Removing 4,500 employees, the prominent player in the market saved Rs 650 crore as part of its restructuring. In FY 2024, the company had an employee count of 44,000 which was reduced to 39,400 in the next fiscal year.  

