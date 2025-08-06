Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

The wage hike comes at a time when TCS is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,000 employees of its global workforce.

TCS news: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has announced good news for its employees. The Ratan Tata company informed its employees that it will roll out wage hikes for about 80 per cent of workforce, covering mid to junior levels, PTI reported. The wage hike comes at a time when TCS is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,000 employees, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

When will wage hikes come into effect?

The wage hikes will be effective September 1, according to an email by TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep to employees. "We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80 per cent of our workforce. This will be effective 1st September 2025," says the email seen by PTI. The email goes on to say: "We would like to thank each one of you for your dedication and hard work, as we build the future of TCS together." The extent of wage hikes could not be immediately ascertained.

What is the TCS workforce?

The company increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently concluded April-June quarter. As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce stood at 6,13,069. However, the company recently announced that it will lay off 2 per cent workforce over the next year. The layoffs are part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, the company had previously stated.

What is TCS's market cap?

Currently, the company has a market cap of Rs 10.97 lakh crore, as of August 6. Its share price is Rs 3,031.60 on Wednesday on the NSE.

(With inputs from PTI)