Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, several personnel injured

Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive

After Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff, India points finger at China, Turkey: 'Extremely unfortunate'

Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

The wage hike comes at a time when TCS is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,000 employees of its global workforce.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

TRENDING NOW

TCS news: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has announced good news for its employees. The Ratan Tata company informed its employees that it will roll out wage hikes for about 80 per cent of workforce, covering mid to junior levels, PTI reported. The wage hike comes at a time when TCS is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,000 employees, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.

When will wage hikes come into effect?

The wage hikes will be effective September 1, according to an email by TCS CHRO Milind Lakkad and CHRO Designate K Sudeep to employees. "We are pleased to announce a compensation revision for all eligible associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, covering 80 per cent of our workforce. This will be effective 1st September 2025," says the email seen by PTI. The email goes on to say: "We would like to thank each one of you for your dedication and hard work, as we build the future of TCS together." The extent of wage hikes could not be immediately ascertained.

What is the TCS workforce?

The company increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently concluded April-June quarter. As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce stood at 6,13,069. However, the company recently announced that it will lay off 2 per cent workforce over the next year. The layoffs are part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, the company had previously stated.

READ | BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

What is TCS's market cap?

Currently, the company has a market cap of Rs 10.97 lakh crore, as of August 6. Its share price is Rs 3,031.60 on Wednesday on the NSE.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Trump, PM Modi
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking U
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from
Is Donald Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US continues to buy from Moscow, threatens India
Is Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US buys from Moscow, threatens.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE