Good News for TCS employees: Amid massive layoffs, Ratan Tata's company to pay 100% variable pay to...

Indian tech giant Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) has recently cut down nearly 1 per cent of its workforce from mid and senior management levels. Amid layoffs, the company has announced a quarterly variable allowance for its employees as it reported a 1.4% year-over-year increase in net profit to Rs 12,075 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenue rising 2.4% to Rs 65,799 crore on Thursday.

TCS announces 100 per cent variable payout to junior employees



Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal announced that junior employees will receive 100 per cent variable pay, while QVA payout for mid and senior employees is likely to be higher than the year ago, depending on their performance. “I am pleased to share with you that the annual salary hike was rolled out for associates in grades up to C3A and equivalent, effective Sep 25, with high performers receiving double-digit increments,” Kunnumal said in an email to employees, according to ET.

The email further read, “We have announced our results for Q2 of FY26, and we have delivered steady growth. Thank you for your contribution. All employees up to C2 grade (or equivalent) covered under the quarterly variable allowance (QVA) plan will receive 100% of the QVA.

“The individual payout for C3A grade and above (or equivalent grades) may vary, depending on business performance. I am glad to inform that the overall QVA payout for this segment will be higher than the previous year. The actual payout will depend on the unit performance,” the email read.

According to reports, junior employees in levels C, C1, and C2 typically receive annual salary hikes and full variable pay due to their lower salary brackets. However, employees in level C3A and above are treated differently, with varying approaches to hikes and variable pay.



TCS mass layoffs

Meanwhile, the HR chief also dismissed the claims of massive layoffs ranging between 50,000 and 80,000 from TCS, calling it “extremely exaggerated” and urging everyone to ignore such claims, according to a PTI report. He confirmed that it has slashed 1 per cent of its workforce of roughly 6,000 employees, in a bid to focus on realigning its workforce to meet evolving business requirements.