Good news for Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel Q1 net profit jumps 43% to Rs...; market cap rises to Rs...

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 28.4 per cent to Rs 49,463 crore during the June quarter.

Sunil Mittal, an Indian telecom billionaire, runs Bharti Airtel as chairman. His telecom firm has reported a 43 pc year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit at Rs 5,947.9 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025. The company had posted a profit of Rs 4,160 crore in the same period a year ago.

Bharti Airtel's revenue

The consolidated revenue from operations of Bharti Airtel increased by 28.4 per cent to Rs 49,463 crore during the reporting quarter from Rs 38,506.4 crore in the June quarter of the last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel's India revenue increased by 29 per cent YoY to Rs 37,585 crore. Its average revenue per user (ARPU), a key matrix to determine a telecom operator's growth, in India increased to Rs 250 during the quarter under review compared to Rs 211 in the same period a year ago. The profit after tax (PAT) is attributable to the owners of the parent and was below the Street estimates of Rs 6,400 crore.

Airtel market cap

The market cap of the company rose to Rs 11.56 lakh crore on Tuesday, August 5. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 1,930.30 apiece on Tuesday. Airtel's boss is one of the richest men with a real-time net worth of USD 14 billion, as of August 5. His Airtel is the second-largest domestic telecom operator in terms of subscriber base. The telecom firm competes with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio and Vi.

READ | Meet man, whose father once ran dry-cleaning business, now a billionaire, he works as...