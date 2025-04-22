BUSINESS
However, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio retains the top spot with 46.5 crore subscribers, followed by Airtel with 38.69 crore customers in January 2025.
Yet another good news has come for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as his Bharti Airtel surpassed Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in adding more subscribers in January 2025. According to a TRAI report, the telecom user base in the country increased marginally to 119 crore in January, with Airtel leading the chart in new subscriber additions across wireline and mobile segments. In January 2025, Airtel added an impressive 16.5 lakh new subscribers to its network. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio also welcomed 6.8 lakh new users. Vodafone Idea (Vi) continues to be the biggest loser in the segment. The company lost over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in January. State-run BSNL and MTNL lost 3.69 lakh and 2,617 customers, respectively. In the mobile segment, Reliance Jio led the market with 46.5 crore subscribers, followed by Airtel with 38.69 crore customers in January 2025.
"The number of total telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,189.92 million at the end of December 2024 to 1,192.03 million at the end of January 2025, thereby showing a monthly growth rate of 0.18 per cent," the report said. The regulator in the telecom subscription data for January 2025 reclassified 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) as a wireless service, which led to the biggest decline in Reliance Jio wireline subscriber base of over 43.36 lakh.
READ | BIG move by Sunil Mittal as Airtel to acquire Gautam Adani's company's entire...
At present, only Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel provide 5G FWA service. Reliance Jio leads the 5G FWA segment with 48.44 lakh subscribers, while Airtel has 8.72 lakh subscribers. In the wireline segment, BSNL lost 39,953 subscribers, MTNL 9,904, Quadrant 4,741, Vi 3,447, and STPL 1,690.
Trai published old broadband data which shows Reliance leading the segment with 46.5 crore wireless and 1.14 crore wireline connections as of November 2024. It is followed by Bharti Airtel with 28 crore wireless broadband customers and 8.55 crore wired broadband connections.
(With inputs from PTI)
What is black hole? Is it really hole in space? Details here
Good news for Sunil Mittal as Airtel beats Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio in...
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Lalit Manchanda dies by suicide, shocking reason suspected behind his death is...
Meet man, who was once a teacher, later opened bakery with Rs 50,000, now has two companies worth Rs.
Aamir Khan shares big update on his 'biggest ambition' Mahabharata, reveals if he will act in multi-film franchise: 'Hoping to...'
Good news for Reliance Jio users as Mukesh Ambani's company offers unlimited offer for just Rs...
BIG move by Sunil Mittal as Airtel to acquire Gautam Adani's company's entire...
Modi govt punishes Bangladesh by halting railway projects due to..., looks for alternatives in..., know its implications
Gagan Arora on Khauf taking toll on his mental health: 'I couldn't sleep next to my wife because...'
MS Dhoni finally breaks silence on most 'ridiculous' rumour of 'drinking 5 litres of milk daily', says 'it's a bit too...'
Terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam kills several tourists, raises security concerns as Amarnath Yatra nears
Swanand Kirkire says his problem with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is its 'overwhelming acceptance': 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga might get angry at me again but...'
Aircraft crashes in Gujarat, trainee pilot killed, details here...
This is world's longest road, spans 30000 km, crosses through ... countries, not in China, Russia, Australia, it is in...
Meet Aakash Garg, engineer who has become 2nd UPSC 2024 male topper with AIR 5, helped father in his business, he is from...
Sweet moment between Virat Kohli and Preity Zinta goes viral, RCB star shows pics of..., they are...
'Became a bit of a caricature': Sanjay Dutt's sister Priya Dutt feels Sanju makers left major elements of her brother's life
Why is China upset over US-India trade talks? Can India emerge as alternative manufacturing hub beating Beijing?
Dino Morea calls this Bollywood film 'bigger hit' than Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas, had no superstars, made for Rs 5 crore, it earned Rs...
Meet Dongre Archit Parag who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE Final 2024 in 2nd attempt, engineer who quit job for UPSC, had got AIR 153 last year, he is from...
Meet Shah Margi Chirag, who secured AIR 4 in UPSC CSE Final 2024, is computer engineer, not from IIT, NIIT, she is from..., her optional subject was...
Meet Harshita Goyal, who started as a CA, now secured AIR 2 in UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final
'Just like Indian trucks playing...': Nitin Gadkari's plan to use Indian musical instruments' sound as vehicle horns sparks memefest
This actor worked in 400 films in 70 years of career, once enjoyed more stardom than Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, father of 2 superstars..., his name is..
Meet Shakti Dubey who secured AIR 1 in UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final, she is from...
UPSC CSE Final Result 2024 DECLARED at upsc.gov.in, Shakti Dubey secures AIR 1
UPSC Civil Services 2024 Final Result Out: Shakti Dubey secures AIR 1, check full toppers list
Why India is important for Saudi Arabia? Will they strike strategic deal that may reshape South Asia politics?
Andrew Garfield breaks silence on possible return as Spider-Man but on one condition: 'It would have to be very weird, I would like to...'
Japan's Baba Vanga, who predicted death of Princess Diana and Freddie Mercury, predicts another major disaster in next 3 months, says...
Gold touches Rs 1 lakh per 10 grams for 1st time ever, check prices in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai
Bullet train big update: Mumbai to Hyderabad in just few hours soon, check route, stoppages, top speed to be...
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Shubhangi Atre's ex-husband Piyush Poorey passes away two months after their divorce
J-K Landslide: Jammu-Srinagar national highway to be partially restored from Wednesday
Shah Rukh Khan's over Rs 500 crore G550 to Amitabh Bachchan's Rs 260 crore jet: Bollywood stars who own luxurious private jets
Meet man who was once a billionaire, now has zero money, his business was..., lost all his money due to...
TS Inter Results 2025: Telangana 1st, 2nd year result out, stepwise guide to download score card
Meet India's youngest CEO who developed app at 9, launched his software company at 13, runs YouTube channel with the name..., he is...
Dubai's Burj Khalifa with height of over 2700 feet is world's tallest building, second tallest building is in Asia, its name is..., its located in..
Anurag Kashyap apologises to Brahmin community for his 'I'll urinate on them' remark: 'Aavesh mein kisi ki ghatiya tipanni ka...'
Pope Francis death: These are 4 Indian cardinals eligible to vote for new Pope, their names are...
Naagzilla: Kartik Aaryan all set to play icchadhari naag in Karan Johar's film; motion poster released
World's unluckiest song was released in 1935, took lives of over 100 people, was banned for 62 years, lead singer died by suicide after..., its name is..
Bad news for Harsha Bhogle as he gets banned from this iconic venue due to...
Is your Rs 500 note real? Home ministry issues guidelines to check for fake currency, here's how to check
Neeraj Chopra invites Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to India for first-ever..., event to take place at...
South superstar Mahesh Babu summoned by ED in money laundering case to probe into ventures that he...
Meet woman who runs Rs 7000 crore company, had rejected Ratan Tata's offer, her father is..., her business is...
IPL 2025: KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane loses his cool, blames openers after losing to Gujarat Titans, says 'You expect …'
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday's debut film finally gets a release date, to hit theatres on this date
India's first superstar worked in over 700 films, gave more hits than Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna combined, became only actor to star in 130 films with same heroine, he is..
Meet world's richest TV host, who started at 17, worked part-time at local radio station, now has her own TV channel, Rs 25615 crore net worth, she is....
Big jolt to employees of this company as it ends ‘work from home’ facility due to..., not Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Google, Wipro, Ratan Tata's TCS, name is...
Viral video: Rekha Bhardwaj stops live concert, gets annoyed after organisers set off fireworks, says 'ye bhaut galat...'
Bad news for millions of Indian mobile phone users as Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal plan to...
Varun Dhawan celebrates John Cena's historic 17th WWE World Championship, recreates his iconic hand mocking gesture; watch
India's most expensive residential society is located in this city, each flat is worth over Rs 100 crore, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Rishi Parti own flat here, it is...
Saif Ali Khan buys luxurious house in Qatar 3 months after knife attack due to this reason, says 'there are a few things...'
Viral video: Aishwarya Rai grooves to Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic song Pardesiya
What is Patwa Toli? 40 students from this 'IIT village' clear JEE Main 2025, it happened due to..., is located in...
Amitabh Bachchan worked for free in his career best film, movie released in 1978, was declared flop in first week, then became superhit, made for Rs 70 lakh, it earned Rs..
Narayana Murthy's Infosys fires 240 trainees for this reason, but now offering them one month of pay, ticket fare and...
Kamal Haasan slammed for his 'disgusting' banana joke on Trisha Krishnan: 'She likes putting it in her mouth'
US Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and kids to stay at India's most expensive hotel in Jaipur, presidential suite for one night costs Rs...
Dubai's Burj Khalifa has 244 meter long 'spire' on top, it has a hidden significance, know all about it
IRCTC Tatkal ticket booking: How to quickly book Tatkal tickets on IRCTC, know timings, charges and availability before you book
Charu Asopa hits back at Rajeev Sen after he accuses her of secretly chatting with his best friend: 'Jab range haath...'
Meet man who defeated Elon Musk to build world's largest..., Warren Buffett invested in his business, his net worth is...
Vipul Amrutlal Shah says Bollywood has 'stopped making movies for Bharat' amid its box office struggles: 'The obsession with...'
Viral Video: Street musician, calls himself ‘Georgian Raj Kapoor’, plays accordion on THIS Raj Kapoor’s song, wins hearts online
Bad news for Rajasthan Royals in middle of IPL 2025 as this star batter..., his name is...
Why saying words like 'Thank you', 'Please' to ChatGPT costs OpenAI millions? CEO Sam Altman explains
Earth Day 2025: Call for renewable energy, know theme, significance, history and wishes
Samay Raina lands in legal trouble again, Supreme Court reprimands India's Got Latent host for his remarks on disabled people: 'We are really disturbed by...'
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film sees 60% drop on first Monday, earns just Rs...
IIT Guwahati launches new 4-year progam for THIS course, application process to begin from...check details here
'Internship in marketing (NOT sales)': Meet Zomato delivery agent who turned food order into job pitch, request goes viral
Do you know PM Modi had a special gift for JD Vance's children?
Delhi ready against heatwaves, govt to deploy warning system, cool roof technology, under Delhi Heat Action Plan
Abhinav Shukla takes a jibe at Asim Riaz after his fight with Rubina Dilaik: 'If pushing around breaking set property is...'
THIS village is India’s ‘Bouncer Factory’, every house produces more than one bouncer, known for its wrestling tradition, located in...
Saudi Arab’s Haj committee raised India’s quota, number of Indian that can now go are..., know how to register
US VP JD Vance arrives at PM Modi's official residence, set to begin bilateral talks
Is Pakistan committing 'daily' and 'systematic' crimes in Balochistan?
THIS village in Rajasthan turned from female infanticide to celebrating girl child, it was due to this man’s vision
Why there will be no India-US deal during JD Vance's visit? What is Donald Trump's main intention?
KKR vs GT IPL 2025 Highlights: Gujarat Titans remain table toppers, beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 39 runs in Eden Gardens
Full emergency declared at Delhi airport for Saudia flight SV 758, all passengers safe
Jaat box office collection day 12: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, earns Rs...
Meet richest Indian CEO who left Infosys to lead Cognizant, got 14% salary hike in FY24, earns Rs 68 crore year, but still didn’t hit Rs 133 crore target due to...
Supreme Court says probe in relation to Ranveer Allahbadia complete, plea for return of his passport to be heard on...
UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 to be out soon: Where, how to check CSE results
US VP JD Vance hails Akshardham temple for its warm hospitality, kindness: 'Our kids loved it'
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's Rs 1000000000 ancestral home, open to public for just Rs 2, now as memorial of...
The beautiful love story of Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Gia Goyal: 'A friend had told me...'
Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: A new beginning!
Meet JEE Mains 2025 topper who scored 100 percentile, studied for 12-14 hours, deactivated social media, she is…
Bad News for Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan as they get removed from...
Meet MS Dhoni’s elder sister Jayanti, married to CSK star's best friend, works as teacher, her husband is...
Randeep Hooda meets PM Narendra Modi with mother, sister; calls it 'a proud family moment': 'His pat on the back is...'